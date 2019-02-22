Latest Stories

Miles Morales Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse directors weigh in on what Miles Morales would wear to the Oscars

Todd Gilchrist
Default contributor image
Todd Gilchrist
Feb 22, 2019

Creating a movie as complex and transgressive as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse required an astonishing level of collaboration and cooperation. From co-directors directors, Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman, down to the thousands of artists and technicians who worked alongside them, it was a group effort to bring Miles Morales and his comic book world to life.

The film has been repeatedly honored over the past few months with dozens of awards and nominations, all of which will culminate February 24 with a possible Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. But even though the trio could reach an accord about how to tell Miles' story in the film, they're slightly less in agreement about what their young hero would wear if he were able to join them Sunday at the Oscars.

"He'd wear a tux, and probably Jordan Is," Rothman told SYFY WIRE, referencing the character's trademark footwear. Persichetti was less sure. "Let's wait to see what Shameik [Moore, who performed the character's voice] shows up in. He's a living embodiment of at least a part of Miles," he observed.

After pausing for a moment, Ramsey suggested that Miles' Oscar get-up would perhaps be a little less flashy than Moore's might be, no doubt owing to the character's down-to-earth, working-class parents. "I think it would be some blend of whatever tux his parents were going to buy him, and something from Uncle Aaron," he said. Rothman quickly agreed: "He needs a little bit of Aaron detail, some Aaron swag," he said. "Maybe he'd wear the Prowler boots — a little purple glow right down the red carpet."

The 91st Academy Awards will be broadcast on ABC this Sunday. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is available on digital platforms on February 26 and arrives on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD March 19.

