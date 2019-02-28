Latest Stories

Hellboy reboot David Harbour
Tag: Movies
Hellboy's second trailer debuts during the witching hour
The Evil Dead Official Poster 1981
Tag: Movies
Anchor Bay cult-film champion Jay Douglas dead at age 65
SpiderverseDance
Tag: Movies
Fresh off Oscar win, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse releases first 9 minutes free
georgiou-and-burnham
Tag: Fangrrls
In 'Light and Shadows,' Star Trek: Discovery’s search for Spock continues
SpiderverseDance

Fresh off Oscar win, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse releases first 9 minutes free

Contributed by
image1.jpeg
Brian Silliman
Feb 28, 2019

After winning the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, the transcendent Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is doing a celebratory victory lap — and it is inviting fans to  join in on the celebration. The film was released on digital platforms this past week (special features include an "alternate universe" extended cut), but some fans may want to wait for the Blu-ray release on Mar. 19. If you're one of those fans, yet you still need a hit of that sweet Spider-Verse action, you'll be pleased to know that the first nine minutes of the film are available to watch online, for free, right now. 

Sony Pictures Entertainment is responsible for this digital treat, and fans of the film will surely want to take advantage of it as soon as possible. Spun by directors Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman (who already have plans for the sequel), alongside producer Chris Miller and writer/producer Phil Lord, the movie didn't just win the Oscar — it won big at the BAFTAs, the Golden Globes, and ran the table at the Annie Awards. It's safe to say that critics and audiences alike love the tale of Miles Morales and multiple other Spider-Beings from different dimensions. 

Take a look at the first 9 minutes right here! 

While it's too early in the film to get any of our beloved Spider-Ham, it is a testament to the film's pacing that we get as much as we do in these first nine minutes. We get the introduction to Chris Pine's ultra-perfect Spidey, we meet Miles, we meet his family, and most importantly we get the "I love you" school drop-off scene with Miles and his father. We also get our first meeting with Gwen Stacy, as well as Miles coming to terms with life in his new school. All of that in nine minutes? That's some serious film-slingin' right there. 

If you've now watched the first nine minutes and don't want the Spider-party to end, the good news is, as we've already mentioned, it's available for digital purchase right now. If you're a swing-or-die physical media fan, then this will have to hold you over until Mar. 19... still, what a holdover it is! 

As always, remember: anyone can wear the mask. Well, anyone who has been bitten by a radioactive spider can wear the mask... wear a Spidey mask, we mean. Everyone is free to wear other masks, of course. Perhaps we're getting this whole thing wrong. Everyone has the potential to be a hero, is that it? We'll go with that. 

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Tag: Miles Morales
Tag: animation
Tag: Sony
Tag: Marvel

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Tag: Sony Pictures
Into the Spider-Verse via Sony Official Site 2018
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse's visuals are so unique Sony is literally trying to patent the look
Benjamin Bullard
Dec 12, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Tag: Spider-Man
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Miles Morales
Sony's already working on a sequel and spinoff for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Josh Weiss
Nov 27, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Spider-Man
Tag: Miles Morales
animated_miles_morales.png
The animated Spider-Man film webs up a title and a trailer!
Brian Silliman
Dec 9, 2017
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2
Tag: Oscars
Tag: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Oscars: Into the Spider-Verse catches Best Animated Feature award in its stylized web
Josh Weiss
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0