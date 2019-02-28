Fresh off Oscar win, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse releases first 9 minutes free

After winning the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, the transcendent Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is doing a celebratory victory lap — and it is inviting fans to join in on the celebration. The film was released on digital platforms this past week (special features include an "alternate universe" extended cut), but some fans may want to wait for the Blu-ray release on Mar. 19. If you're one of those fans, yet you still need a hit of that sweet Spider-Verse action, you'll be pleased to know that the first nine minutes of the film are available to watch online, for free, right now.

Sony Pictures Entertainment is responsible for this digital treat, and fans of the film will surely want to take advantage of it as soon as possible. Spun by directors Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman (who already have plans for the sequel), alongside producer Chris Miller and writer/producer Phil Lord, the movie didn't just win the Oscar — it won big at the BAFTAs, the Golden Globes, and ran the table at the Annie Awards. It's safe to say that critics and audiences alike love the tale of Miles Morales and multiple other Spider-Beings from different dimensions.

Take a look at the first 9 minutes right here!

Video of SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE : First 9 Minutes of the Movie - On Digital Now!

While it's too early in the film to get any of our beloved Spider-Ham, it is a testament to the film's pacing that we get as much as we do in these first nine minutes. We get the introduction to Chris Pine's ultra-perfect Spidey, we meet Miles, we meet his family, and most importantly we get the "I love you" school drop-off scene with Miles and his father. We also get our first meeting with Gwen Stacy, as well as Miles coming to terms with life in his new school. All of that in nine minutes? That's some serious film-slingin' right there.

If you've now watched the first nine minutes and don't want the Spider-party to end, the good news is, as we've already mentioned, it's available for digital purchase right now. If you're a swing-or-die physical media fan, then this will have to hold you over until Mar. 19... still, what a holdover it is!

As always, remember: anyone can wear the mask. Well, anyone who has been bitten by a radioactive spider can wear the mask... wear a Spidey mask, we mean. Everyone is free to wear other masks, of course. Perhaps we're getting this whole thing wrong. Everyone has the potential to be a hero, is that it? We'll go with that.