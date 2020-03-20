Spider-Man's Jake Johnson, Sesame Workshop offer 'encouraging' fun for quarantined kids

While the coronavirus pandemic has devestated the entertainment world — causing rampant shutdowns, postponements, and delays to film/TV productions, festivals, and theaters — it's also provided an opportunity for kindness. As quarantines and lockdowns roll out across the globe in response to the virus, some in the genre world are looking for ways to give back — specifically to children stuck inside.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse star Jake Johnson (the voice of Peter B. Parker, the schlubby Spidey that takes advantage of his hop over to the film's main universe to teach Miles Morales his superhero ways) is reaching out to help bolster kids' spirits during these tough times. Posting on his Instagram, the actor offered to send a short voice message, as Spidey, to any kids trapped home from school.

Check it out:

"Since the quarantine a lot of parents have DM’d me saying they’ve been watching Spiderverse with their kids. A lot," Johnson said. "So, here’s my idea. If your child is home from school and wants a quick encouraging message from Peter B Peter, then send me an email with their name and I’ll try and send over a short voice note."

It makes sense that fans are jumping onto the Spider-Verse train: The Oscar-winning superhero film is streaming on Netflix, and its animated fare is 100 percent kid-friendly. Families can email Johnson at the included address in hopes of hearing from the reluctant father figure to Miles — and hopefully he won't just be asking for burger money this time around.

For other resources regarding kids and coronavirus, there's no better place to turn than Sesame Workshop, the company behind Sesame Street. They've released tons of information for kids and parents alike about the pandemic — ranging from parental self-care guides to downloadable coloring book pages to instructional hand-washing videos:

Video of How to Wash Your Hands

This is all part of the Caring for Each Other Initiative, which, according to Vulture, will see the company and its colorful cast of characters bring "a broad variety of free resources to help children and families during the coronavirus pandemic." That's not just for kids, either. These resources are “designed to help parents provide comfort and manage anxiety, as well as help with creating routines, fostering playful learning at home, and staying physically and mentally healthy.”

Current and future Caring for Each Other Initiative resources, like this guide to talking about coronavirus with children, can be found on the Sesame Street website.