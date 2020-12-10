Spider-Man: Far From Home's Jon Watts will direct Fantastic Four for Marvel

Ever since Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige dared to mention the team's name at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, fans have been eager to learn more about when the Fantastic Four will finally make the leap to the screen under the Marvel Cinematic Universe banner. Today, we're one step closer to that reality.

Feige announce during Disney's massive Investor Day presentation Thursday evening that Jon Watts, the director behind Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, will take the helm of Marvel Studios' first Fantastic Four feature film, giving an experienced MCU director the reins of the very first superhero team in the Marvel Comics universe. He also unveiled a logo, which you can check out in the tweet below:

Sadly, that's all Feige revealed on Thursday. We have no idea who's writing the film, who will star in it, or even what the target release date is at this point. What we do know, at long last, is that Marvel Studios is making a major effort to rope the FF into its storytelling, and they're bringing a trusted directorial voice along for the ride.

Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1961, the Fantastic Four were not just Marvel's first superhero team, but the very birth of the Marvel Universe itself. The adventures of Mr. Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, and the Thing were the launching pad for a whole host of key Marvel concepts, including everything from the Skrulls to Doctor Doom to Black Panther and the Inhumans. The most recent big-screen incarnation of the characters came in writer/director Josh Trank's poorly received 2015 version at Fox, and the news that Disney would be buying Fox assets — including rights to Marvel characters — was met with a sense of both anticipation and cautious relief among fans who were hoping the FF would get the Marvel Studios treatment. Sadly, we may have to wait a bit longer to see them onscreen, but we know for now that Feige and company have made them a priority.