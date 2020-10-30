Latest Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 suit is closest we can get to an 'Into the Spider-Verse' game

The sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse won't be out for another two years, but you'll be able to relive the magic of the first movie in Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Today, the upcoming video game from Insomniac revealed a new suit directly inspired by Miles' heroic look in the 2018 film. It even takes on the same unique comic book-style animation when you're wearing it. Players can gain early access to the DLC by pre-ordering the game ahead of its November release.

Serving as a sequel to Insomniac's Spider-Man title on PS4 from 2018, Miles Morales shifts the focus from Peter Parker to his young protégée, the first Spidey of color. When his home of Harlem is threatened by a war between energy corporation Roxxon and a a hi-tech criminal army known as The Underground, Miles must answer the call and protect his loved ones and the good people of New York. In the game, the main character is voiced by Nadji Jeter; in the animated universe, he's voiced by Shameik Moore.

Take a look at the awesome suit in action below:

Video of Marvel&#039;s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” Suit Announce | PS5, PS4

"We wanted to make sure his traversal is unique, his combat is unique. We wanted to make sure Miles is his own Spider-Man," Senior Animator James Ham said over the summer. "He isn't as confident, but he's learning from Peter, he's training with Peter. He doesn't look the same way so when he's swinging he's a little more flail-y."

Spider-Man: Miles Morales goes on sale for the PlayStations 4 and 5 Thursday, Nov. 12. There are two available editions: Standard ($49.99) and Ultimate ($69.99). Obviously, the Ultimate package comes with a lot more stuff, including a remastered version of Marvel's Spider-Man.

Into the Spider-Verse 2 swings into theaters Oct. 7, 2022.