That Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer snapped Avengers: Endgame's 24-hour record out of existence

The lowly arachnid is mightier than the Infinity Stone. Sony Pictures confirmed Tuesday that the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home has obliterated the 24-hour viewership record previously held by Avengers: Endgame.

The teaser caught a little over 355 million views in its web over the course of a single day, effectively trumping Endgame's milestone of 289 million views. No small feat, considering that the third big screen outing for the Avengers is one of the biggest movies in cinematic history — not just financially (it was the highest-grossing release until earlier this year), but culturally as well. In addition, the No Way Home footage racked up more than double the eyeballs of the second trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home, which managed 135 million views in its first 24 hours on YouTube.

It even dominated the conversation on the social media side of things with 4.5 million mentions, the biggest 24-hour social media conversation volume of all-time. Domestically, it garnered 2.91 million mentions, outstripping the 1.96 million made for the Avengers: Endgame trailer back in December of 2018. For further comparison, Far From Home's first trailer received 1.5 million shoutouts on social. Internationally, No Way Home got 1.56 million social mentions, .18 million more than Endgame.

All of this goes to show just how crazy excited fans are for this movie, which is not only set to feature Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and the multiverse, but also the return of classic Spidey villains from the Sam Raimi movies like Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) and Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe). Viewers have gone absolutely nuts for the teaser, which yielded plenty of theories that may or may not turn out to be true.

"The love and support you guys have shown for the film is so exciting," current Peter Parker actor Tom Holland said on his Instagram story Tuesday. "Honestly, that is just the tip of the iceberg. You have no idea what else is to come."

A co-production between Sony and Disney's Marvel Studios, Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently scheduled to hit theaters everywhere Friday, Dec. 17.

If we were still living in normal times, one might be able to say that the film — with its epic crossover appeal — has a very good chance of matching (or even superseding) Endgame's box office returns of more than $2 billion. Given that the pandemic is still a pressing issue, however, we'll just have to wait and see how things shake out over the next four months.