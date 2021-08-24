Is Daredevil in ‘No Way Home’? Fans think they’ve spotted Matt Murdock in new ‘Spider-Man’ trailer

We're all used to the cycle of speculation and fan detective work that comes with the release of every Marvel trailer at this point, but with Spider-Man: No Way Home things seemed poised to hit another level. Fan anticipation for the trailer was especially high this time around, with just months to go until the film's planned December release and no footage to speak of (aside from an alleged leak earlier this week), and the very nature of the next Spidey film's plot means that the possibilities for cameos and Easter eggs are seemingly endless.

So, when the trailer surprise dropped Monday evening after Sony Pictures' presentation at CinemaCon, fans got right to work trying to pick apart every possible secret No Way Home has to offer at this point. What they found was reason to speculate about virtually every Spider-Man villain that's ever appeared on the big screen, as well as a ray of hope in a dress shirt suggesting a fan-favorite Marvel Netflix character might finally make the big-screen leap.

That's right: The No Way Home trailer has some fans convinced that Daredevil (or at least his lawyer alter ego) is on his way to the MCU.

Video of SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME - Official Teaser Trailer (HD)

Where's the evidence for that? According to these particularly passionate fans, it's at about the half-minute mark in the trailer, when Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is pulled into an interrogation room to discuss his potential involvement in Mysterio's death back in Far From Home.

In some shots, we very clearly see who Peter is talking to, and it seems to be an investigator just doing his job. In others, though, there's a man in a white dress shirt and dark tie, his sleeves rolled up to show hairy forearms, his face never given clear view.

For numerous hopeful fans on Twitter, that slightly disheveled man just might be everyone's favorite Hell's Kitchen-based attorney at law, Matt Murdock. The tweets were so fervent and so numerous that, for a little while at least, Murdock's name was trending on Twitter once again last night.

Credit:SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME - Official Teaser Trailer / Marvel Entertainment YouTube

With all that in mind... is there really evidence that this is Matt Murdock? It's hard to match the guy's body type with Charlie Cox's exactly, given the angles of the scene, and any urban legal system is going to be full of guys wearing white dress shirts with rolled up sleeves as they work. Plus, there's a wide shot in the trailer that would appear to show the same guy walking around outside the interrogation room without his cane, which could definitely blow the blind lawyer's Daredevil cover.

But the story of No Way Home's massive level of trailer speculation runs deeper than the ongoing fan movement to restore Charlie Cox's Daredevil to our screens. The very nature of the plot -- Peter asks Doctor Strange to do a spell that accidentally upsets the balance of the multiverse -- and the appearance of old Spidey villains like Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus has also opened a lot of speculative doors for fans.

The trailer telegraphs pretty clearly that Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin and Jamie Foxx's Electro are going to arrive eventually, but take a look at Twitter and you'll see fans arguing for hints at everyone from The Lizard (played by Rhys Ifans in The Amazing Spider-Man) to The Sandman (played by Thomas Haden Church in Spider-Man 3) to Venom (played by Topher Grace in Spider-Man 3 and Tom Hardy in Venom). Many of those theories are based on some blink-or-you'll-miss-it moments of indiscernable action, which could turn a bit of motion blur into any fan favorite baddie with the right perspective.

But of course, none of these ideas can be completely, utterly discounted, because if No Way Home has made one thing clear so far, it's that anything is possible.

Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives, with a still-unknown number of Marvel cameos, in theaters Dec. 17.