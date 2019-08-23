Latest Stories

Maleficent Sleeping Beauty
Image Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios
Spider-Man reunites with Iron Man! For a hike?

Contributed by
Si72Df9C_400x400
Donnie Lederer
Aug 23, 2019

It looks like our wall-crawling hero has taken solace in the care of his mentor.

It’s been a heck of a week for Spider-Man, fans of Spider-Man, and an actor who portrays Spider-Man. With recent negotiations between Disney and Sony currently falling through, it looks like Peter Parker will no longer be a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Reactions from fans ranged from sadness to outrage at the notion that our Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man would never again team up with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, the Avengers. Or so we thought. Tom Holland, who has been silent as far as his personal feelings go, took to Instagram and posted himself hanging out with Iron Man himself, Robert Downey, Jr.

After heading out on a hike together, the two photographed themselves playing with the other’s action figures. Yes, as far as the movies go, Iron Man is gone. As of today, Spider-Man is too (as far as the MCU is concerned). At least we have Holland and Downey, Jr. to remind fans friendship lasts forever!

