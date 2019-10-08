WIRE Buzz: Spider-Man producer teases Sinister Six; Jim Gaffigan sees ghosts in Light from Light; more

Drew Goddard’s Sinister Six film could still happen if the most recent Spider-Man film’s special features are to be believed. There’s been a lot of recent tumult surrounding Spidey and his villains, with Marvel and Sony finally coming to an agreement about the hero while the latter looks to expand its webslinger-adjacent universe. But it seems that Marvel may be serious about those facing Parker.

On one of the special features included in Far From Home's home video release (via ScreenRant) shows Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal saying that "All of these villains that we now have in our universe happen to be characters that are in the Sinister Six. There may be something that happens with that."

Now, Pascal recently left Sony (a month before Far From Home's release) after 30 years to join Universal Pictures. However, she’s still reportedly going to produce Spidey sequels and "is partnered with Phil Lord & Chris Miller on the Spider-Verse universe spinoff for TV." So it seems that she has some insight into the series’ future, especially since over the course of Homecoming and Far From Home, Sinister Six members Vulture (Michael Keaton), Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), Prowler (Donald Glover), Shocker (Bokeem Woodbine), The Tinkerer (Michael Chernus), and Scorpion (Michael Mando) have been introduced.

Now that Spidey’s alter-ego has been exposed for all the world to see, the third film may be the perfect place for them to team up and seek revenge. That could lead to, after that trilogy comes to a close, the villains getting their own film. And Goddard, who’s been developing the standalone for years, is still on board. "The punk rock mentality that led to [Cabin in the Woods] is very much at the core of Sinister Six," the writer/director said in 2018, adding "Who knows, it could see the light of day."

Next, comedian/actor Jim Gaffigan has added another strange genre film to his ever-growing filmography. No, it’s not the Playmobil movie. That one’s already on the record. This one is called Light From Light, a ghost story by writer/director Paul Harrill, and it’s not trying to be scary. At all. It’s a story about a man (Gaffigan) who loses his wife and asks a paranormal investigator if she’s haunting his house. The new trailer shows his hope, and it’s a very sweet twist on the genre.

Check it out:

Video of Light From Light | Official Trailer

"People think ghosts are scary," Gaffigan’s character says. “" think it would be wonderful if they were real." This indie is a lot more heartfelt than typical haunted house stories, throwing back more to the melancholy of David Lowery’s 2017 A Ghost Story. It's also a refreshing take—especially as Halloween and its endless remakes, cash-ins, and B-movies roll in.

Light From Light has a limited release beginning on Nov. 1.

Finally, schlock movie guru and late-night mainstay Joe Bob Briggs is returning to the horror streamer Shudder. After hosting Friday the 13th marathons, NYCC panels, and more for the AMC-owned streaming service of spooks, Briggs is coming back this Halloween season for another live special.

Joe Bob’s Halloween Hootenanny will be a triple feature of scary holiday uh, well, non-favorites that only Briggs could dig up. He implies as much in his video announcement of the special.

Take a look:

"As we were preparing for Season 2 of The Last Drive-In, we unearthed three forgotten gems that are all Halloween-themed and decided it was time for a Halloween Hootenanny," Briggs said in a release. "Or maybe I'm lying about that and we're programming three iconic Halloween favorites. Or maybe we're counter-programming with flicks that have absolutely nothing to do with Halloween. The great thing about spending October 25 with us is that, as Forrest Gump says, you never know what you're gonna get."

Joe Bob’s Halloween Hootenanny airs on Shudder at 9 PM ET on Oct. 25 while Briggs’ The Last Drive-In series will return in 2020.