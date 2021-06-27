Spiders that eat snakes up to hundreds of times their size are the real-life Spider-Man vs. the Lizard

There are battles between arachnid and reptile that would warp Marvel canon, because sometimes, the spider is the villain.

Spiders that are supervillains really exist, because at least 30 species in the wild (and 11 in captivity) are now known to be able to take down snakes, and some are monster snakes, or at least monstrous compared to them. Their venom is that lethal. Some weave inescapable webs while others prefer to hunt their prey until it can no longer slither away, and a serpentine meal can last several days, and 86 species of snake are on the menu. It’s the ultimate battle of the creepy crawlies.

Snakes and other vertebrates are usually supplementary food for spiders. That still doesn’t stop the eight-legged predators from catching one when they can, as biologist Martin Nyffeler of the University of Basel in Switzerland found out.

“The use of vertebrates as a supplementary food source by spiders represents an opportunity to enlarge their food base, resulting in enhanced survival capability,” Nyffeler said in a study he co-authored, which was recently published in Journal of Arachnology. “Interestingly, [certain] snakes captured by spiders…[are] known to be highly toxic to humans and other vertebrates.”

Spider-Man is capable of so many astounding feats for a reason. Arachnids often have super strength they use to their advantage. Now imagine him going evil and taking a bite out of Batman, because they can eat things as large as bats and frogs. Even the Lizard would creep into the shadows if that happened. Snakes can get caught in spiderwebs like the unfortunate one above. A spider will then inject the snake with venom and suck out its innards just like it does with insects. Spiders in the widow family, including the black widow—the namesake of another Avenger—eat half the snakes that end up as arachnid kills.

You don’t mess with widow spiders even if you do have fangs. The venom of these creatures is a deadly neurotoxin that can go up against a much larger snake. Though they also eat insects, the venom of the black widow and the northern widow somehow evolved to paralyze vertebrates more than that of any other spider. About a fifth of snakes that end up as a spider’s dinner are the victims of tarantulas and orb weavers. Orb weavers like funnel-webs and recluse spiders (whose poison can be fatal to humans) create orb-like webs that can conveniently trap an unsuspecting snake.

Tarantulas weave no web, but prefer to stalk snakes on all eight legs. The power of their jaws and neurotoxic venom can overwhelm snakes that go from predator to prey in the time it takes for them to succumb to a bite. A Brazilian tarantula in a lab setting was observed gripping a snake’s head in its jaws, which held on despite every useless effort the snake made to escape. It only took a minute or so for the snake to go limp. The tarantula then crushed the snake’s head in its jaws and slowly fed on the insides. In 24 hours, it had sucked up so much that the corpse was hardly recognizable as a snake anymore.

Arachnids that live in trees will also take advantage of snakes. Snakes that run into orb weaver webs are wrapped in silk before being bitten and envenomated, and left alone for their organs to liquify before the spider sucks them out. Many vipers, cobras, adders and mambas are able to kill a human with just one bite. They feed on vertebrates, which is why it is thought that they are still vulnerable to spiders; they don’t bother with arthropods. The toxicity of their venom proved to be similar to that of the spiders that hide out in their webs and lie in wait for a meal. In fact, nobody has ever seen a venomous snake caught by a spider actually bite the spider.

Spiders that crave snakes are crawling everywhere except Antarctica. The irony in this is that they don’t always win, because there are many snake species that will snap them up.