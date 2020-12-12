Spiders lost in space think like real "arachnauts" to find their way

It’s one small step for insects, eight steps for spider-kind.

“Arachnauts” flown to the ISS have revealed their secret backup plan when they can’t use gravity to figure out where they are when spinning their webs. Earth’s gravity is what normally helps them make a web optimal for catching dinner—and position themselves in it. Lamps accidentally placed above the spider experiment showed that when the arachnids lose their orientation in microgravity, they use light to find their way again.

Light was not previously assumed to be important in the absence of gravity, but now scientists are looking at its effects through eight eyes.

“It may seem surprising that spiders, even though they and their ancestors had never experienced an environment without gravity, are nevertheless able to compensate for this by using the direction of light for orientation,” said biologist Samuel Zschokke, who led a study recently published in The Science of Nature. However, since there is always the possibility that the spider’s gravity receptors fail for some reason, having another sense to compensate for that is clearly beneficial.”

Because spiderwebs are built as a death trap for prey, they are always asymmetrical, with more room for catching flies and other creatures below the hub (where the spider lies in wait) than above it. Spiders also orient themselves with their heads downward while hanging out on their webs. This ensures puts them in the most dangerous position, at least for wayward bugs, to snatch up a wriggling meal that gets caught in their sticky strands, because spiders run downward faster to catch prey.

Gravity on Earth is what guides a spider downward, so it is aware of how much room it is leaving for things to get entangled in as well as how ideally it is positioning itself to run over as quickly as possible when a random meal arrives. Experiments involving spiders in microgravity have been done before, but not quite pulled off as planned.

Video of Spiders in Space, Esmerelda builds a web in Space, 05-26-11, BioServe

Some spiders were males mistaken for females. Others deconstructed their webs too fast. There was one memorable incident when the fruit flies that were being bred to feed the spiders multiplied at warp speed, and the observation window was soon crawling with maggots. That must have been a blast for the scientists.

The experiment that finally took off involved Trichonephila clavipes or golden orb weaver spiders, which build highly asymmetrical webs on terra firma. Because the webs of these spiders are more asymmetrical than most, it would be easier to detect a difference in web structure once the spiders were exposed to microgravity. The elongated abdomen of this species is also an advantage for observing how its orientation on the hub changes in space. Needless to say, the flies got their own habitat this time around.

In the absence of gravity, the orb weavers were expected to either pick a random place for the hub and face the larger part of the web from there, even if it wasn’t going downward, or to position themselves in a hub in the center of uncharacteristically symmetrical webs. They were subjected to a light period and a dark period. Light came from white LED lamps that were left on for 12 hours at a time. Spiders on Earth in similar habitats and conditions were also monitored as controls. The one thing that went wrong this time, which turned out to be unexpectedly right, was that the lights were placed over the habitat instead of at the sides.

As expected, in zero gravity, the webs turned out more symmetrical and the spiders chose hubs at random—but only in the dark. During the 12-hour “daytime” period, spiders apparently used the direction of the light in guiding them to build their webs asymmetrically, with more room at the bottom. They also oriented themselves in the hub with their heads down in pre-attack mode. It became apparent that when the lights were turned on, their web spinning and orientation went back to what it was on Earth. That was what gave away their ingenious backup system. If you can’t tell which direction is down, switch on the light.

“Since webs built in zero gravity were less regular than those built in normal gravity, we conclude that even though spiders were able to build webs in zero gravity, the lack of gravity did perturb web building to some degree,” Zschokke said.

Now just imagine what an eight-legged spacesuit might look like.