Spidey fights Electro + meets Harry Osborn in 7 new Amazing Spider-Man 2 pics

A slew of new pics from Amazing Spider-Man 2 have been released showing Spidey duking it out with his rogue's gallery and hanging with Harry Osborn.

Released via Total Film, the seven new pics offer up some nifty new details about Marc Webb’s sequel. For one, Spidey (along with his alter ego pal Peter Parker) will have a face-to-face with young Harry Osborn. This pic definitely has our curiosity piqued, and that should make for an intriguing exchange.

We also get a look at Spidey subduing a crook who appears to be Paul Giamatti’s Rhino, plus some effects-laden new peeks at Electro (Jamie Foxx) blasting blue blazes of electricity all over the place. There are also some cool action set-piece shots, along with a look at Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) in some type of peril. Note: She also seems to be wearing a very familiar outfit. Hmm.

Amazing Spider-Man 2 opens May 2, 2014.

(Via Total Film)