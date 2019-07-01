Latest Stories

Spies in Disguise Will Smith
Tag: Movies
Tom Holland turns Will Smith into a pigeon in new Spies in Disguise trailer
sandman
Tag: TV
UPDATE: Neil Gaiman's Sandman is officailly set to become a Netflix series
Michael B. Jordan Erik Killmonger Black Panther
Tag: Movies
Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige addresses Killmonger's rumored return in Black Panther 2
Batman (Michael Keaton) with Vicki Vale (Kim Basinger)
Tag: Fangrrls
How Tim Burton's Batman helped me figure out I was transgender
Spies in Disguise Will Smith
More info i
Credit: 20th Century Fox
Tag: Movies
Tag: News

Tom Holland turns Will Smith into a pigeon in new Spies in Disguise trailer

Contributed by
Cuneform
Christian Long
Jul 1, 2019

The upcoming Spies in Disguise isn't due in theaters until Christmas, but the animated espionage adventure just dropped a new trailer and poster showing off the film's body-swapping hijinks. 

The second trailer mostly expands on the premise that was set up in the first one, way back in November 2018. Will Smith voices Lance Sterling, a suave superspy who gets transformed into a pigeon thanks to one of his agency's brainy tech guys, Walter Beckett, voiced by Tom Holland. While a pigeon's ubiquitous presence in urban environments makes it the perfect spy cover, it has the noticeable downside of... being an actual pigeon. 

You can check out the trailer for yourself right here: 

Despite the unfortunate circumstance the two find themselves in, both Sterling and Beckett will have to learn to work together, as Sterling tries to figure out the finer points of high-stakes espionage while he's stuck in the body of a bird. Along with the brand-new trailer, Blue Sky Studios revealed a new poster, which takes a distinct pigeon-inspired riff on the classic James Bond motif. Very on-brand. 

Spies in Disguise Poster

Blue Sky Studios

The Disney/Fox feature is based on the 2009 short Pigeon: Impossible from Lucas Martell, with a script from Ferdinand writer Brad Copeland. Nick Bruno and Troy Quane, who previously worked in the art and animation departments for The Peanuts Movie and Ice Age: Collision Course, will be sharing directing duties.  

In addition to Smith and Holland, the film boasts an all-star cast including Karen Gillan, Rashida Jones, Ben Mendelsohn, Masi Oka, and DJ Khaled. And even though we're about six months away from opening night, think of it as more opportunity for notorious MCU spoiler Tom Holland to give away key plot points. 

You can catch Spies in Disguise when it opens in theaters everywhere this Christmas. 

(via Deadline)

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Spies in Disguise
Tag: Will Smith
Tag: Tom Holland
Tag: Trailers
Tag: Blue Sky
Tag: animation

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: