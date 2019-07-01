Tom Holland turns Will Smith into a pigeon in new Spies in Disguise trailer

The upcoming Spies in Disguise isn't due in theaters until Christmas, but the animated espionage adventure just dropped a new trailer and poster showing off the film's body-swapping hijinks.

The second trailer mostly expands on the premise that was set up in the first one, way back in November 2018. Will Smith voices Lance Sterling, a suave superspy who gets transformed into a pigeon thanks to one of his agency's brainy tech guys, Walter Beckett, voiced by Tom Holland. While a pigeon's ubiquitous presence in urban environments makes it the perfect spy cover, it has the noticeable downside of... being an actual pigeon.

You can check out the trailer for yourself right here:

Video of Spies in Disguise | Official Trailer 2 [HD] | 20th Century FOX

Despite the unfortunate circumstance the two find themselves in, both Sterling and Beckett will have to learn to work together, as Sterling tries to figure out the finer points of high-stakes espionage while he's stuck in the body of a bird. Along with the brand-new trailer, Blue Sky Studios revealed a new poster, which takes a distinct pigeon-inspired riff on the classic James Bond motif. Very on-brand.

Blue Sky Studios

The Disney/Fox feature is based on the 2009 short Pigeon: Impossible from Lucas Martell, with a script from Ferdinand writer Brad Copeland. Nick Bruno and Troy Quane, who previously worked in the art and animation departments for The Peanuts Movie and Ice Age: Collision Course, will be sharing directing duties.

In addition to Smith and Holland, the film boasts an all-star cast including Karen Gillan, Rashida Jones, Ben Mendelsohn, Masi Oka, and DJ Khaled. And even though we're about six months away from opening night, think of it as more opportunity for notorious MCU spoiler Tom Holland to give away key plot points.

You can catch Spies in Disguise when it opens in theaters everywhere this Christmas.

(via Deadline)