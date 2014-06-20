SPOILERS: Here's a detailed description of a scene from Guardians of the Galaxy!

Peter Quill, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and Groot will debut on August 1st. But, if you can't wait to find out some of what happens...

Disney was at Spain's annual CineEurope and they debuted some footage from the latest James Gunn joint. Just a little indie picture you might have heard of -- THE GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY. And while you could wait the just-slightly-over-a-month to see the movie without the taint of spoilers, we sense that some of you just can't help yourselves. And that is fair. So, here -- a detailed description from a scene that takes place immediately after Starlord is confronted by Korath and then attempts to get away.

Seriously, though. Spoilers. They are ahead.

His escape was clearly not all that successful, as the next clip we were shown had Quill being flung into prison, alongside the others that will go on to make up his team in the future: Gamora, Drax, Rocket Raccoon and Groot. Over the course of prison sequence, Rocket was something of a standout, with Cooper adopting a not-hugely-recognisable drawl for the cute-but-deadly trouble-maker. He’s the one who’s scheming up a plan to get the gang out of prison, although he’s not averse to winging it or throwing a curveball as and when the situation dictates. There’s also a hint at what makes Rocket such an angry little fella. As the gang are being processed into the prison, Quill is stripped down to his briefs and blasted with red gunk (showing off the six-pack that got so much attention after it was glimpsed in the trailer). He spies Rocket, also clothesless (but, y’know, covered in fur) and sees metal nodes that are attached to the little guy’s back, a reminder of the genetic experimentation he’s been subjected to. Also standing out was Groot, a tree-being who can grow and alter his shape at will, as the situation requires (at one point an arm is puffed into a bunch of twigs to use as protection against machine-gun fire, and he can also extend his height to reach important items). He also steps up to defend Quill from the attention of a hulking space-brute, lifting the aggressor skyward via his nostrils. And, even in the limited footage we saw, there was a good sense of the range that Groot gets out of the only three words he can speak: ‘I am Groot.’ The choreography of the whole sequence was impressive, not only in how it juggled the roles of the Guardians, but also the innovative action itself (particularly when a sneaky bit of hot-wiring by Rocket renders the prisons anti-gravity tech useless…) and the ever-present humour. Following that escape sequence, we were also shown an excerpt from later scene, when Quill is being held captive on Yondu’s (Michael Rooker) ship. Quill was brought up by Yondu’s people, as evidenced in their red leather garb: the same type Quill was sporting at the beginning of the film. We didn’t see enough of Rooker’s performance to get a true sense of the character, but he looked awesome, with bright blue skin and a red mohawk. The scene took a sudden shift when Rocket appeared to ‘save the day’ in a particularly unsubtle manner, with some ridiculously heavyhanded negotiating tactics. His failed attempt at a rescue leads the entire group to be taken hostage. “I didn’t have time to work out the minutiae of the plan,” he grumbles.

What do you think? Are you more excited for Guardians? Less excited? Are you having spoiler regret? Or was it all worth it?

(TotalFilm via Comic Book Movie)