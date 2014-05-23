Spoilery Jurassic World map images hint at story points and returning dino breeds

Possible mild SPOILERS ahead.

Here are some intriguing leaked images for Jurassic World showing which lands and areas dissect this new exotic island thrillpark, with sections for services, rides, attractions and exhibits.

More revealing are the listings of the genetically revived dinosaurs that will roam the park, such as T-rex, Mosasaurus, Gallimimus and Triceratops. The guide map delivers a visual dose of where the action set pieces in the screenplay will likely occur, like the Gondola Lift, the Aviary, Underwater Observatory, Water Park, Bamboo Forest and the Gentle Giants Petting Zoo. A sly smirk should flash across your geek face envisioning what horrors may occur when you mix rampaging dinos with all these sacred sectored elements. And any mild petting zoo attraction using the words "gentle giants" can only be a sign of the carnage to come. What, no Fast Pass?

Have a look if you dare, and please don't feed the T-rex!

Directed by Colin Trevorrow and starring Chris Pratt, Irrfan Khan, Vincent D'Onofrio, Bryce Dallas Howard and Ty Simpkins, Jurassic World thunders into theaters on June 12, 2015.

(Via Geek Tyrant)