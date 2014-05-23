Latest Stories

The Flash Gone Rogue
Tag: TV
Nora joins the Young Rogues, but for a good cause, in the latest Flash
Star Trek ToS
Tag: Movies
Quentin Tarantino says his Star Trek film remains a 'possibility'
Clarice von Houten as Melissandre in Game of Thrones
Tag: TV
Melissandre actor explains Arya connection and 'goosebumps'-giving Game of Thrones scene
Man playing video game at 1980s arcade
Tag: Games
Super-rare, never-released '80s Atari arcade game mysteriously leaked online
22843.jpg

Spoilery Jurassic World map images hint at story points and returning dino breeds

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
May 23, 2014

Possible mild SPOILERS ahead.

Here are some intriguing leaked images for Jurassic World showing which lands and areas dissect this new exotic island thrillpark, with sections for services, rides, attractions and exhibits.  

More revealing are the listings of the genetically revived dinosaurs that will roam the park, such as T-rex, Mosasaurus, Gallimimus and Triceratops.   The guide map delivers a visual dose of where the action set pieces in the screenplay will likely occur, like the Gondola Lift, the Aviary, Underwater Observatory, Water Park, Bamboo Forest and the Gentle Giants Petting Zoo.   A sly smirk should flash across your geek face envisioning what horrors may occur when you mix rampaging dinos with all these sacred sectored elements.  And any mild petting zoo attraction using the words "gentle giants" can only be a sign of the carnage to come.  What, no Fast Pass?  

Have a look if you dare, and please don't feed the T-rex!

Directed by Colin Trevorrow and starring Chris Pratt, Irrfan Khan, Vincent D'Onofrio, Bryce Dallas Howard and Ty Simpkins, Jurassic World thunders into theaters on June 12, 2015.

(Via Geek Tyrant)

qrusgn3.jpg
aANhqeu.jpg
7XsQZSR.jpg
zcghhhA.jpg
2c7ZA44.jpg
Gb0rnws.jpg
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Jurassic World

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: