New SpongeBob Movie trailer welcomes film, Kamp Koral series to Paramount+ debut day

We knew last summer that our next big-screen trip to Bikini Bottom would actually be a more up-close, living room jaunt, as the COVID-19 pandemic shifted Paramount’s plans and squeezed The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run away from theaters and over to CBS All Access. But now we know the movie is getting a new streaming home — as well as when it’s coming.

Deadline reports that the soon-to-debut Paramount+ platform is running with Sponge on the Run, an expected move since the new premium streaming service is replacing CBS All Access when it launches in March. The newest adventures of Patrick, Plankton, Squidward, and Mr. ‘Bob himself will be a launch-day debut at Paramount+, with both movie and platform coming to life on Mar. 4.

An announcement like that would be all wet without a proper new movie trailer, of course, and, as if on cue, Paramount+ appears more than happy to oblige.

Check out the new trailer below:

Video of The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run | Official Trailer | Paramount+ Paramount Plus on YouTube

The movie reportedly will come at a premium standalone charge of $20, which means a Paramount+ subscription alone won’t be bringing The SpongeBob Movie to your pad unless you specifically spring for it. Thankfully, though, it won’t be the only way to get your SpongeBob fix. The much-buzzed debut of Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years is also set for Mar. 4, according to the the report, and the new prequel series will be part and parcel of Paramount+’s base programming lineup.

Both the movie and the series aim to recreate Nickelodeon’s perennially popular 2D yella fella with CGI-rendered 3D versions, and Kamp Koral — featuring the full SpongeBob voice cast in addition to live-action cameos from guests like Keanu Reeves, Danny Trejo, and Snoop Dogg — will hit the ground running at the new streamer with the series’ first six episodes (out of a total of 13) all being available to watch at launch.

After all the episodes have aired at Paramount+, Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years (check out a glimpse of the first episode here) reportedly will also find a second TV home at Nickelodeon.