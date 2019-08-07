SpongeBob SquarePants: 20 Years, 20 Questions!

It's been 20 years of Krabby Patties, the world's smallest violin, a meowing snail, and so many memes that the internet has almost exploded several times. Just when you think you've seen everything in Bikini Bottom, there's more.

SYFY WIRE's Tara Bennett ventured into the undersea paradise at Nickelodeon Studios, where voice actors Tom Kenny (SquarePants Himself), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy Cheeks), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton) have been crawling and swimming around for the past 20 years. Which means it's never been a more appropriate time to play 20 Questions with the SpongeBob cast.

Just know that if you're going to play that game with humans who are basically half-sponge, half-squid, half-crab, half-starfish, and half… whatever else, you should know that you're not going to get very typical answers.

"You have to understand how many of our brain cells have died in 20 years," said Tom Kenny, who plays the absorbent, yellow and porous guy.

Video of SpongeBob&#039;s 20 Years 20 Questions Celebration | SYFY WIRE

Of course, they had to give up which SpongeBob song gets stuck in their heads the most (at this moment you're probably thinking of which one is stuck in yours). How could it not be "Wish I Was Back in Texas" for Carolyn Lawrence, whose squirrel in a diving suit originally took the plunge to Bikini Bottom for science. How Sandy Cheeks ended up on the ocean floor was the answer to another question.

By the way, as we asked Clancy Brown, was the Krusty Krab always Krusty? It was actually the Rusty Krab, a retirement home for elderly sea creatures until Mr. Crabs saw dollar signs in it and transformed it into his own restaurant. The dollar signs have not stopped flashing in his eyes ever since.

This article was contributed to by Elizabeth Rayne.