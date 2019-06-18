Latest Stories

Game of Thrones Season 8
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Game of Thrones prequel rolls cameras, Nickelodeon orders space series
Pokemon Cards
Tag: Fangrrls
Tarot reading the future through Pokémon cards
Y the last man FX
Tag: TV
Y lives! FX names new showrunner for Y: The Last Man
little-friends-dog
Tag: Fangrrls
Four games to help you get over the loss of a pet
SpongeBob Squarepants SDCC 2019 Exclusive Close Up
More info i
SpongeBob Squarepants SDCC 2019 Exclusive Close Up
Tag: TV
Tag: News

SDCC exclusive: See every single character in Bikini Bottom celebrate SpongeBob's 20th

Contributed by
Tara_6046Headshotsmall.jpg
Tara Bennett
Jun 18, 2019

After spending 20 years hanging out in Bikini Bottom, it's easy to forget how many neighbors SpongeBob SquarePants actually has. But, this first look at the exclusive Nickelodeon San Diego Comic-Con 20th anniversary SpongeBob SquarePants poster features all 760 of the creatures who have appeared on the beloved animated series.

Of course, this begs the question: How can you get your fins on this masterpiece?

If you're attending San Diego Comic-Con next month, Nickelodeon is hosting a 1,800-square-foot booth (#4113) on the convention floor that will include an autograph-signing space where lucky SpongeBob stans can get this poster signed by the voice cast of SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SDCC 2019 Anniversary Exclusive

SpongeBob SquarePants SDCC 2019 20th Anniversary print

Over the four days of the con, the Nickelodeon booth will also celebrate the porous one's Big 2-0 with a Krusty Krab interactive game, a Mrs. Puff’s Boating School photo op, and all of the exclusive Bikini Bottom shirts, exclusives, and meme figures that the on-site Chum Bucket retail store can hold. Sweet Victory, indeed!

Nickelodeon will also present an official SpongeBob panel at the con: SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout featuring the producers and voice cast on the dias talking about the making-of special that premieres on July 12.

Stay tuned for more upcoming SpongeBob 20th anniversary announcements, and San Diego Comic-Con news. 

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: SpongeBob SquarePants
Tag: San Diego Comic-Con
Tag: Nickelodeon
Tag: Exclusive
Tag: SDCC 2019
Tag: CONS

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: