Nickelodeon's Spongebob spinoff 'The Patrick Star Show' splashes down in July, check out the full trailer

With more than 20-years of undersea Bikini Bottom adventures for SpongeBob SquarePants, the universe expands in early July with the launch of the brand-new spin-off series, The Patrick Star Show.

This second spin-off series (Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years being the first) focuses on a younger Patrick Star (Bill Fagerbakke), and his equally odd family including his parents Cecil (Tom Wilson) and Bunny Star (Cree Summer), his ambitious sister, Squidina Star (Jill Talley) and his bombastic GrandPat Star (Dana Snyder).

Audiences will finally get to see this Star-centric series starting Friday, July 9, at 7:00 p.m. (ET/PT) when it will premiere back to back with fellow animated series, Middlemost Post, at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon. New episodes for both series will drop on Friday nights on Nickelodeon and premiere internationally in the fall.

Check out the new trailer:

Video of The Patrick Star Show Trailer

As already teased, The Patrick Star Show will reveal how the impulse driven starfish came to be SpongeBob's sidekick we know and love, and give audiences a look at Patrick's home-based talk show that he created with his sister/producer, Squidina. And for OG fans, there will also be plenty of moments involving Bikini Bottom favorites as voiced by veteran actors Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward Tentacles), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy Cheeks), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton).

Middlemost Post . (Credit: Nickelodeon)

And Middlemost Post is Nickelodeon’s first original animated series in five years, created by SpongeBob SquarePants’ alum John Trabbic III. Its voice cast includes Becky Robinson (Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts), John DiMaggio (Futurama), Colton Dunn (Superstore) and more. The series revolves around former rain cloud, Parker J. Cloud, a brawny mailman and their magical pet walrus as they deliver packages to the unusual inhabitants of Mount Middlemost.

Both series are traditional 2D animated series and are produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio.