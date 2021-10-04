Don't move! Netflix created a life-size replica of Squid Game's creepy 'Red Light, Green Light' doll

Nobody move! Its vision is based on movement. No, we're not talking about the T. rex from Jurassic Park — we're talking about that creepy and murderous doll from Episode 1 of Netflix's latest hit series: Squid Game.

In a stroke of marketing genius, the streaming giant erected a life-sized replica of the now-iconic poster child (pun very much intended) for "Red Light, Green Light" at a short crosswalk leading to the Robinsons Galleria shopping mall located in Quezon City, Philippines. If pedestrians try to cross the street while the light is still red, the doll's head turns around and her eyes begin to glow an ominous red. Fortunately, that's as far as accuracy goes and jaywalkers are not killed on sight.

"Director Hwang Dong-hyuk deliberately selected childhood games that are relatable and easy to understand," Netflix wrote in a press release that details how the dystopian series about a deadly competition centered around beloved childhood games first came together. "However, the details behind the games shows how much planning went into each round. For example, the first game is 'Red Light, Green Light' which is a game that most should be familiar with. The robot is modeled after a girl from children’s textbooks making the scene all the more shocking as childhood fun transforms into a harrowing fight for survival."

Check it out below:

“I wanted to write a story that was an allegory or fable about modern capitalist society, something that depicts an extreme competition, somewhat like the extreme competition of life,' Dong-hyuk said during an interview with Variety. "But I wanted it to use the kind of characters we’ve all met in real life. "As a survival game it is entertainment and human drama. The games portrayed are extremely simple and easy to understand. That allows viewers to focus on the characters, rather than being distracted by trying to interpret the rules."

One of the biggest TV shows in the world right now, Season 1 of Squid Game is now available to stream on Netflix.

Recently speaking with Vulture, Netflix's head of global television, Bela Bajaria, discussed the possibility of a second season. “He has a film and other things he’s working on,” she said of Dong-hyuk. "We’re trying to figure out the right structure for him."