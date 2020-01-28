Squirrel Girl artist turns Grammy winner Lil Nas X into the Batman villain we deserve

Lil Nas X became one of the most successful artists of 2019 thanks to his ultra-catchy hit "Old Town Road," and the wild ride the song has taken him on led right to the Grammys over the weekend. At the Recording Acadamy's 62nd annual ceremony, Lil Nas X and collaborator Billy Ray Cyrus took home two awards for "Old Town Road" — one for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and one for Best Music Video — but what really got the whole internet talking was the young star's red carpet look.

While had plenty of competition on the carpet, including everyone from Billy Porter to fellow Grammy winner Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X was still impossible to miss Sunday night, sporting a head-to-toe hot pink look that included a cowboy hat, a leather jacket, a sheer shirt, and pink leather straps across his chest. Part cowboy, part bondage, and all his own, Lil Nas X was one of the stars of the night before the ceremony even started.

During the Grammys red carpet chatter on Twitter, writer Marc Snetiker asked why Lil Nas X's look, as well as those of Eilish, Porter, and Ariana Grande, made them all look like a "new Batman villain." It was a joke, but put that combination of ideas in the head of the right artist, and it starts to sound a little more serious. Enter Erica Henderson, the acclaimed and Eisner-winning artist on titles like The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl, who decided to take those observations a little more literally. Here's her tribute to Lil Nas X's Grammy look in the style of Detective Comics #475.

It took a few hours, but Lil Nas X did see this wonderful little interpretation. Here's his reaction:

First the Billboard charts, then the Grammys. Is the comic book world next for Lil Nas X? Maybe he can reach out to Henderson and launch a collaboration.