Credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
Alliances: A Trick of Light authors ensure Stan Lee's legacy lives on with new works in new media

Contributed by
James Comtois
Oct 4, 2019
The legendary Stan Lee may have passed on to that Great Comic Book Publisher in the Sky, but his legacy lives on in the characters he helped create. And the authors of the audiobook Stan Lee’s Alliances: A Trick of Light discussed turning the Audible drama into a novel at New York Comic Con on Friday, and also hinted that this may not be the last fans will see of these characters that Lee invented. 

With SYFY WIRE in attendance, Luke Lieberman, Kat Rosenfield, and Ryan Silbert spoke about adapting the story into a novel and working with Lee on this project. 

“Stan was never precious about ideas,” Lieberman said about working with Lee, adding that he was “an inherently optimistic person” when it came to the future. 

Rosenfield promised attendees that the book will have bonus content and additional chapters, making reading A Trick of Light a different experience than listening to the audiobook. 

“Stan and Jack Kirby often used their comics to explore how technology is going to affect humanity,” said Silbert.

And although the trio didn’t disclose too many details, they did promise that fans can expect more stories from this narrative universe. 

“It's not a coincidence that it's called Alliances,” teased Silbert, hinting that there will be another original story from this universe coming out in 2020 and that they’re all “going to continue to discuss our collaboration.”

“The adventure continues,” Rosenfield added. 

And although he declined to provide specifics, Lieberman said they plan to keep Lee’s legacy alive by telling new and different stories with Lee's characters in different media, be they books, audiobooks, or virtual reality. 

“There's flexibility in the ideas that we're playing with,” said Rosenfield. “There are all kinds of cool things that we can do with the characters and the ideas.”

The audiobook of A Trick of Light is available via Audible, while the print version can be purchased through Amazon.

Click here for SYFY WIRE’s full coverage of New York Comic Con 2019, including up-to-the-minute news, exclusive interviews, and videos.

