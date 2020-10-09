CBS All Access debuts haunting first trailer for Stephen King's The Stand at NYCC

"The world is now a blank page. Make your stand." CBS All Access unveiled the new trailer and poster for its adaptation of The Stand during its virtual New York Comic Con panel on Friday.

Based on the epic 1978 novel by Stephen King, The Stand follows the survivors of a horrific plague that wipes out most of humanity as they're forced to rebuild society, then take sides in a battle between good and evil, the former represented by the 108-year-old Mother Abagail (Whoopi Goldberg), the latter by Randall Flagg (Alexander Skarsgård), aka the Dark Man, aka The Walkin' Dude, aka Bad, Bad News.

Check out the trailer below.

Video of The Stand - Watch Official Trailer For The CBS All Access Limited Series

And here's the poster.

CBS All Access

Josh Boone and Benjamin Cavell have adapted the limited series, with Boone directing.

The cast for this limited series is, well, sick. In addition to Goldberg and Skarsgård, the series stars James Marsden as Stu Redman, Odessa Young as Frannie Goldsmith, Watchmen's Jovan Adepo as Larry Underwood, Amber Heard as Nadine Cross, Owen Teague as Harold Lauder, Brad William Henke as Tom Cullen, Irene Bedard as Ray Bretner, Nat Wolff as Lloyd Henreid, Eion Bailey as Weizak, Heather Graham as Rita Blakemoor, Katherine McNamara as Julie Lawry, Fiona Dourif as Ratwoman, Natalie Martinez as Dayna Jurgens, Hamish Linklater as Dr. Jim Ellis, Daniel Sunjata as Cobb, and Greg Kinnear as Glen Bateman.

"Oh my god, dude, it’s so good!" said another star of The Stand, Henry Zaga, when he spoke to SYFY WIRE this summer in an interview for The New Mutants. "I play Nick Andros, who’s a deaf drifter, who’s basically an unwanted person for most of his life, and he feels that way. He’s just carrying his heart in his hand walking around and just waiting for people to be kind to him."

"I think, in general. I think people are in for a ride, it’s gonna be awesome," Zaga continued. "Everyone did a great job, it’s a huge production. It’s insane."

Given the current state of the world, King’s story about people banding together after a deadly pandemic is more relevant than ever. King himself has been very open discussing this publicly, having both apologized to people who feel like they’re "living in a Stephen King story" and questioned whether people will want to watch such a story in the aftermath of the coronavirus (though apparently sales for the book are still strong).

The Stand premieres on Dec. 17 on CBS All Access.

Click here for SYFY WIRE's full coverage of New York Comic Con Metaverse 2020.