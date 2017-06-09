Skip to main content
SYFY
Open Menu
Close Menu
Navigation
Search
Shows
Full Episodes
Movies
Schedule
SYFY WIRE News
Twitter is bursting with praise of Avengers: Endgame after the film's star-studded premiere
Sara and Ava vs. existential crises; Constantine vs. Neron in latest Legends of Tomorrow
Exclusive: Into the Badlands' Eugenia Yuan on Kannin's loyalties in 'Curse of the Red Rain'
Blogs
Apps & Tech
FAQ
Games
Newsletter
Shop
Viewer's Voice
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Shows
Top Shows
Season 5 Returns in 2020
Watch Season 1
New Episodes Saturdays 11/10c
Wednesdays at 10/9c
Returns June 12 at 10/9c
Watch Every Episode
Watch Every Episode
Full Episodes
Most Recent
S1 E9
Alien News Desk
Cumbersome Dongles
S1 E8
Alien News Desk
A Wasteland of Rehashed Dreck
S1 E15
Gary and His Demons
Gary and His Birthday
S1 E16
Gary and His Demons
Gary and His New Life
Movies
Upcoming
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Tonight 8/7c
Ant-Man
Apr 25 8:30/7:30c
Iron Man
Apr 26 8/7c
Marvel's The Avengers
Apr 27 8/7c
Schedule
Apps & Tech
Shop
Viewer's Voice
Menu
More
Shows
Full Episodes
Movies
Schedule
Blogs
Apps & Tech
FAQ
Games
Newsletter
Shop
Viewer's Voice
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
SYFY WIRE News
Latest from SYFY WIRE
Twitter is bursting with praise of Avengers: Endgame after the film's star-studded premiere
Sara and Ava vs. existential crises; Constantine vs. Neron in latest Legends of Tomorrow
Exclusive: Into the Badlands' Eugenia Yuan on Kannin's loyalties in 'Curse of the Red Rain'
Movies
TV
Comics
Videos
All SYFY WIRE News
Search
Top Shows
HAPPY!
All-New Episodes
Wednesdays at 10/9c
Watch Latest Episode
Krypton
Season 2 Premieres
Wednesday, June 12 at 10/9c
Watch Trailer
TZGZ
Fridays at Midnight
Van Helsing
Season 4
Returns Later This Year
Watch Latest Episode
The Magicians
Season 5
Returns in 2020
Watch Latest Episode
Close Search
Search
Type to Search
Your browser is
out of date
.
Update your browser
for more security and the best experience on this site.
Close Browser Update Message