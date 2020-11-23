Star-Lord, Thor rivalry continues as Chris Hemsworth gets a little too jacked for 'Love and Thunder'

Although Thor and Star-Lord had decided that engaging in a knife fight to determine who was in charge of the ship was not necessary in Avengers: Endgame, it was clear that a rivalry between the two beefcake heroes was blossoming. And while we’ll have to wait until Thor: Love and Thunder to see how this hilarious passive-aggressive dynamic will develop, the actors playing the heroes are continuing to jokingly puff out their chests at one another while getting ready to film.

Chris Hemsworth posted a photo on his Instagram page showing fans that Thor will in fact shed the pounds he gained after beheading Thanos and go back to his old chiseled-from-marble physique.

“Cheat day today. Decided to treat myself to this extra large donut, gosh it’s heavy,” Hemsworth wrote alongside an image of himself (a “selfie,” if you will) lifting a giant tire and showing off his rather impressive muscles.

Well, co-star and part of the Core Council of Chrises Chris Pratt commented on the image, kindly asking the once and future God of Thunder that he ease up on the workout sessions and stop shedding the pounds.

“Hey bud. Just heard from my trainer and he needs you to stop working out because since we’re gonna be in the same movie and everything,” Pratt commented in response to Hemsworth’s Instagram pic, even though it’s not like the Guardians of the Galaxy star is exactly a slouch when it comes to muscles and chiseled abs. “He doesn’t want me to stand next to you if you look like that, so I’m gonna need you to put on 25 lbs real quick cool thanks.”

In turn, Hemsworth set his colleague’s mind at ease with his response. “Don’t worry mate, we can just both use the same fancy filter that’s been applied here. It’s called instashred.”

Instagram screenshot

So, don’t worry, Quill. Everyone knows who’s in charge. Probably.

Production on the fourth film in the Thor film series is ramping up in Sydney, Australia, with Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi returning to the helm. Thor: Love and Thunder is currently looking to open Feb. 11, 2022.