Star Signs: Pride edition

Clare: Returning to aughts British television is very difficult for me, what with Sherlock and all, but we can’t not open up a Pride edition of Star Signs with Doctor Who’s first openly queer character. Jack Harkness is charming, dashing, and flirty, the Han Solo to the Doctor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi. In a world where we so often have to watch our queer characters like a hawk lest some straight writer kill them off, here’s a queer character created by a queer writer who literally cannot die. Jack is queer and immortal… like a lot of Aries I could name.

Sara: I like Jack and I think he’s pretty annoying because that’s usually the effect that charm has on lesbians from what I can tell. This guy even flirts with murderous fashion robots, so there’s definitely something to be said about letting it go sometimes.

Clare: I mean, when Jack goes, he goes hard. Part of Jack’s appeal is that he’ll do what the Doctor won’t for good reasons, even when that thing is, like, murdering his own grandson to save the Earth from aliens.

Sara: In his first appearances he plays it off like he’s a goofy, self-interested coward, but with almost no urging and just a low-key level of shaming, he turns his whole life around. That’s the thing with Aries, you can’t really argue with them but you can convince them to do better simply by doing better yourself and pointing it out to them.

Clare: Just point us in a better direction and we’ll figure it out.