Star Trek 3 wants this popular Marvel alum as its new villain

Are you still bitter about Star Trek Into Darkness? Many are finding it hard to invest in the franchise's upcoming sequel because of their disappointment in the last one. But we've got some casting news that might pique your interest. According to Variety, producers are eyeing a very popular actor to play the villain in Star Trek 3.

Idris Elba, who's appeared in a string of blockbusters and headlines a hit TV show, is their top pick. But there's no word on who his character would be, as the studio is keeping his identity close to the vest. If Elba is cast, we hope they don't shroud his character in too much secrecy. We see how well that worked out for Benedict Cumberbatch's Khan.

We've yet to see the Klingons in full force in this rebooted series. Perhaps the third Star Trek will push the franchise's second-most-famous (go, Vulcans!) alien race to the forefront? Elba's impressive resume includes the BBC series Luther as well as both Thor films, Prometheus and Pacific Rim. This May he'll return to the Marvel universe in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Meanwhile, Star Trek 3 is still in development. The film will be directed by Justin Lin and produced by J.J. Abrams.

Do you think Elba is a good choice? What character would you like to see out of his character?

(via Variety)