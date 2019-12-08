Latest Stories

Tartarus Hero
Tag: Comics
Parker Probe Hero
Tag: Science
Rene Auberjonois
Tag: TV
Decade in Review: Most highly anticipated movies
Tag: Movies
Rene Auberjonois
Image: Paramount
Tag: TV
Tag: News

Star Trek actor Rene Auberjonois passed away at 79

Donnie Lederer
Dec 8, 2019

Star Trek actor Rene Auberjonois passed away Sunday in his Los Angeles home of metastatic lung cancer. He was 79 years old.

Born June 1, 1940, Auberjonois had a prolific career on both stage and screen. After starring on Broadway with the likes of Katherine Hepburn, he landed his first movie role in the 1970s smash hit M.A.S.H., playing Father Mulcahy.

In the 1980s he found fame playing Clayton Endicott against Robert Guillaume’s Benson. He was also an accomplished voice actor, with credits including Ben 10 and Marvel’s Avengers Assemble.  SYFY fans will remember him most as the shape-shifting Odo on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

