Star Trek actress Stephanie Niznik passes away at 52

The Star Trek universe lost one of their own recently. Actress Stephanie Niznik, who portrayed Ensign Kell Perim in 1998’s Star Trek: Insurrection passed away on June 23rd, Deadline reported. Ms. Niznik was 52 years old.

Niznik was best known for her role as Nina Feeney on the WB drama Everwood from 2002-2006. She had a recurring role on Life is Wild, and has guest-starred on shows such as NCIS and Lost. Along with Insurrection, Niznik also portrayed the Wraith in a 2002 episode of the Star Trek television series Enterprise.

From Bangor, Maine, Niznik is survived by her mother and stepfather, brother, sister-in-law, niece and nephews. She also leaves behind two dogs, Nucleus and Jake.