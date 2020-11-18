Star Trek captain Anson Mount joins group dedicated to searching for actual alien life

Star Trek franchise star Anson Mount has already been working to seek out new life in a Starfleet uniform. Now, even as he prepares to boldly go into a brand-new Star Trek series, he's expanding the search to his real life as well.

The scientific organization known as METI (Messaging Extraterrestrial Intelligence) announced this week that Mount has joined the board of directors of their group, making him an even more active participant in educating the public about the various means of searching for intelligent life beyond our planet, and in particularly METI's dedication to an "active" search for extraterrestrial life.

“It is a distinct privilege to be asked to join the outstanding scientists, artists, and innovators that make up the METI team,” Mount said in a statement. “I look forward to helping this organization expand its footprint in our cultural landscape and educate the general public about our endeavors to connect with extraterrestrial intelligence through scientific methods as we continue to grapple with the implications of this work. As a Starfleet Captain, it brings me unbridled joy to be able to say that I am actually sending out a hail.”

Mount is best known among sci-fi fans for his portrayal of Captain Christopher Pike on the CBS All Access series Star Trek: Discovery, as well as roles in series like Inhumans and the acclaimed Western drama Hell on Wheels. After reprising his role for episodes of the anthology series Short Treks, Mount is gearing up to play Pike yet again on the upcoming Trek series Strange New Worlds. His connection to METI began in 2017 when he and longtime friend Branan Edgens interviewed METI President Douglas Vakoch for an episode of his podcast, The Well.

Founded in 2015, METI's goal is to expand on the efforts of other SETI (Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence) organizations by "sending powerful, intentional signals to nearby stars in the hope of prompting a reply," the idea being that some extraterrestrial civlizations may only be listening for signs of other life, rather than broadcasting themselves. You can find out more about METI's mission and plans on its website.