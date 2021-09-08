'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' reveals who else will be boldly going with Pike, Spock & Number One

Since the official announcement in May 2020 that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds was being ordered to series, fans of the reimagining of the original USS Enterprise crew of Pike (Anson Mount), Number One (Rebecca Romijn), and Spock (Ethan Peck) have been excited to see who might be cast in the rest of the roles that flesh out the bridge crew.

During the 2021 Star Trek Day event, the wondering was finally over, as the whole cast was revealed in an exclusive video pairing actors to the expected open roles, along with some brand-new characters:

Video of Meet The Cast Of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds | Paramount+

Now we know the full cast includes: Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga, and Bruce Horak as Hemmer.

During the panel, executive producer Akiva Goldsman talked about the special challenges of writing this series.

"We're filling out the legacy character outlines, but also writing them again. It's a complicated tight-rope walk," Goldsman said. "There's not that much known about Captain Pike, outside of Jeffrey [Hunter]’s original performance and the novels. We started talking about Pike as a leader and how to differentiate him? Anson Mount gets this group together and is a leader. He likes to create consensus over a table and so we redesigned Pike’s room to have a table. And Pike’s heart is his kitchen which is just an example how actors have brought their own uniqueness to the roles."

No official debut date was announced during the panel, other than to say Strange New Worlds is "coming soon" to Paramount+.

Credit: Paramount+

Elsewhere in the Trek universe, there was the surprise announcement that Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 will premiere Nov. 18, 2021 on Paramount+. During the Discovery panel, actors Wilson Cruz (Hugh Culber), Blu del Barrio (Adira), Doug Jones (Saru), and showrunner Michelle Paradise also showed up to tease some new storylines.

In particular, del Barrio said Adira's new corporeal status is "terrifying" for her character, but the actress thinks it's fun, "since everyone else can now look at Alexander on purpose rather than as an accident."

Jones also reiterated that Saru would be back, and that returning to Kaminar informs his arc over the course of the season. "It will be an 'emotional thing' he'll carry with him," Jones said.

Both panels can be seen at Paramount+'s official YouTube channel.