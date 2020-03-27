The 12 most emotional, heartbreaking Star Trek deaths, ranked

As you might expect from a list of big Star Trek deaths, this whole post is full of spoilers — including **spoilers for the season finale of Star Trek: Picard**, so warp yourself somewhere else if you haven't seen the finale yet.

Star Trek: Picard did the unthinkable in its freshman season by ending the life of one of the most iconic heroes in sci-fi. Sure, his consciousness is being transferred into… something… but the Picard we knew is on his way to getting a photon torpedo tube funeral.

Star Trek has racked up a pretty big body count over the decades (don’t get us started on all those Red Shirts) and as Picard joins their ranks (ish), it seems like as good a time as any to look back and rank all of the most memorable, heart-wrenching deaths.