Tag: TV
Tag: News

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine actor Rene Auberjonois dies at 79

Contributed by
Si72Df9C_400x400
Donnie Lederer
Dec 8, 2019

Star Trek actor Rene Auberjonois passed away Sunday in his Los Angeles home of metastatic lung cancer. He was 79 years old.

Born June 1, 1940, Auberjonois had a prolific career on both stage and screen. After starring on Broadway with the likes of Katharine Hepburn, he landed his first movie role in the 1970s smash hit M*A*S*H, playing Father Mulcahy.

In the 1980s he found fame playing Clayton Endicott against Robert Guillaume’s Benson. He was also an accomplished voice actor, with credits including Ben 10 and Marvel’s Avengers Assemble.  SYFY fans will remember him most as the shape-shifting Odo on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

He is and will be missed by his many fans and colleagues, some of whom took to Twitter, offering their condolences. 

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: obituary
Tag: Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Tag: Rene Auberjonois

