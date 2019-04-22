A new Star Trek: Discovery comic will address what happened after that game-changing season 2 finale

The finale of the second season of Star Trek: Discovery boldly went, that's for certain. The episode pulled one of the biggest moves any Trek series has ever made, and it's one that will fundamentally change the show for good.

For anyone who is wondering what happened to certain characters after the big events of the episode went down, a new comic from IDW will give some answers. Titled Star Trek: Discovery— Aftermath, the comic will tie up some loose ends with some characters who we probably won't see again for a while.

Warning: The rest of this article will contain spoilers for the Season 2 finale of Star Trek: Discovery. If you haven't seen the episode and want to preserve the secrets, then you know the deal — black alert, prepare the spore drive, and jump the heck out of this article as quick as you can.

Credit: IDW

Now that almost the entire main cast of the show (as well as the U.S.S. Discovery herself) has gone 950 years into the future, what happens to those that they left behind? We know what the eventual future holds for characters like Spock (Ethan Peck) and Captain Pike (Anson Mount), but we don't know how they are dealing with the, well, aftermath of the big event. Spock in particular has lost a sister in Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), and though he knows that she is safe (thanks to the final red signal), he's self-censored himself and everyone else from ever talking about her again.

The new comic is set to address all of this. It will reunite the team from the previous comic, Star Trek: Discovery — The Light of Kahless, to bring it about. Prolific Trek author Kirsten Beyer will again partner for Mike Johnson to write it, and Tony Shasteen will provide the artwork. The storyline will focus on Spock, who is still trying to get over losing Michael while Pike and Klingon Chancellor L'Rell negotiate peace.

According to Johnson, “The new series shows how Pike, Spock, L’Rell, and the rest of the cast deal with the fallout from the mind-blowing events of Season Two, and we couldn’t be happier that Tony Shasteen is beaming back onboard for this story.”



“To be able to follow up on the huge status-quo shift presented in that finale is a dream come true, especially with a team as talented as Kirsten, Mike, and Tony,” editor Chase Marotz added. “In terms of fitting into the broader universe presented in Discovery, this new series is perhaps our most essential yet, and I can’t wait for everybody to see what we’ve got in store for them.”

While the future of the DIsco crew itself is still very uncertain, this comic should at the very least give us some additional closure on those who didn't make the 950-year jump. We figured that this would be a last blast for Peck's Spock and Mount's Pike, but what of Chancellor L'Rell (Mary Chieffo)? It would be a total shame of we never saw her again, especially when she just began her ascendancy. The same goes for Ash Tyler (Shazad Latif) who was a main credit character for the first two seasons. We're thanking Kahless that both Michelle Yeoh and Tig Notaro stayed on the ship.

We'll keep an eye on the scanners in case an eighth signal appears, heralding the Discovery's return to its original timeline... if that happens, we might get to see those left behind once more. Until then, this comic will hopefully give us (and Spock) the closure we need.

To read more of our coverage on all things Star Trek: Discovery, take a look at some predictions for Season 3, Sonequa Martin-Green talking about how the next season of the show is a "blank slate," and an interview with High Chancellor L'Rell herself, Mary Chieffo. As always, Heghlu’meH QaQ jajvam!