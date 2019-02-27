Star Trek: Discovery will be blasting off for a third season at CBS All Access

CBS All Access will continue to explore the stars: Star Trek: Discovery has been renewed for a third season.

According to a release, the renewal will also bump up one of the show’s writers — Michelle Paradise — to be co-showrunner alongside co-creator Alex Kurtzman.

This isn’t just a show of confidence by coming in the middle of the series' second season, but a full-on investment by the streaming service in its flagship program — one that single-handedly boosted subscription numbers with its strong entry into an already legendary franchise.

The show, despite some turmoil at the top thanks to creative differences and allegedly abusive behavior, has been consistently well-received since its initial launch and return on Jan. 20. Stabilizing leadership can only improve the show’s production.

"Michelle joined us midway through season two and energized the room with her ferocious knowledge of Trek," Kurtzman said in a statement. "Her grasp of character and story detail, her drive, and her focus have already become essential in ensuring the Trek legacy, and her fresh perspective always keeps us looking forward. I’m proud to say Michelle and I are officially running Star Trek: Discovery together."

The show, which will be joined by the Jordan Peele-created Twilight Zone reboot on CBS All Access, has been so successful as to catalyze many, many spinoffs and additions to the Star Trek universe — one even starring Patrick Stewart’s Jean-Luc Picard.

Star Trek: Discovery is currently airing its second season and there is no timeline as of yet for its third.