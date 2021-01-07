Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 finale leaves 5 unanswered questions for Season 4

Unlike the massive cliffhanger of Season 2, the ending of Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 didn't shove the crew into a wormhole and leave us wondering what would happen when they came out on the other side. This time, Discovery's season finale ends with boundless optimism and a renewed sense of purpose. If DISCO has spent the last few years being something that feels like "not your parent's Star Trek," the last few moments of the Season 3 finale will make you think, well, maybe this is a little bit like my parent's Star Trek after all.

There's a classic Next Generation-esque vibe to the episode "That Hope Is You Part 2," with a touch of the open-ended adventure of The Original Series. If anyone was ever in doubt that Discovery was "real" Star Trek, this season, and this finale of Discovery should give the haters some pause.

But, that doesn't mean there aren't still a few loose ends floating around in the DISCO-verse. "That Hope Is You Part 2," wrapped-up some pretty big stuff — from the mystery of the Burn, to the fate of the Emerald Chain — but some character-oriented plot points are still fairly huge question marks for Season 4. Here are the five biggest questions created by the Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 finale, and how Season 4 might address them! Let's fly!

**SPOILER WARNING! Spoilers ahead for Star Trek: Discovery Season 3, specifically the finale, "That Hope Is You Part 2"**