Exclusive: Explore Michael Burnham's evolving looks in Star Trek: Discovery S3 Blu-ray

Fans of Star Trek have been blessed with three seasons worth of observing (now) Commander Michael Burnham’s (Sonequa Martin-Green) evolution as a Federation leader. From her unique childhood being raised as Spock’s (Ethan Peck) adopted sister, to her Vulcan Science Academy training, and then her rollercoaster ride of a career in the Federation committing mutiny to time-jumping far into the future to save the galaxy, Burnham has lived several lifetimes in the span of three Star Trek: Discovery seasons.

To celebrate how far she’s come, SYFY WIRE has an exclusive sneak peak at "Being Michael Burnham," which features actress Martin-Green and her makeup team discussing how Season 3 really reflects the new start that Burnham is forced to embrace in the narrative:

Video of Star Trek: Discovery: Season Three Exclusive: Being Michael Burnam (Credit: Paramount Home Video)

That taste of the full featurette, which is available only on the Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Blu-ray, DVD and Limited Edition Steelbook available July 20, 2021, is one of five newly created special features for the third season release. It joins “The Voyage of Season 3” which is a season overview, “Stunted” which reveals the stunt team's work, “Kenneth Mitchell: To Boldly Go” about Aurellio, “Bridge Building” which is a deep-dive on the bridge crew, and “Writer’s Log: Michelle Paradise” from the observations of the Season 3 showrunner.

The Season 3 home video release also includes deleted scenes and a gag reel, along with all 13-episodes.

With Season 4 of Star Trek: Discovery slated to return at the end of 2021, and plenty of story threads to pick up and explore when it returns and a new massive anomaly threat looming, now is a good time to catch-up, or re-watch, in prep for more bold adventures to come.