Star Trek: Discovery extends its voyage with Season 4 renewal at CBS All Access

Less than a week after debuting its third season, Star Trek: Discovery is extending its groundbreaking voyage. Commander Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and crew are coming back for some more sci-fi adventures as the Star Trek series that made CBS All Access the place to be for Trekkies.

Stars Martin-Green and Doug Jones broke the news that the series would be getting a fourth season alongside co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise in a video posted to the streamer's official YouTube channel.

Take a look:

Video of Star Trek: Discovery - Series To Start Production On Season 4

"Star Trek: Discovery Season Four: it's official," the group says.

"I am looking forward to the one thing I always look most forward to when we get to come back for another season of Star Trek: Discovery, and that is to be reunited with my family again, the Trek family, the Discovery family," Jones said, before noting that he's not sure how coronavirus precautions will be taken yet when shooting the new season. However, with production set to begin next month, the Trek team will of course need to follow industry best practices to keep cast and crew safe.

A fourth season fits perfectly into place for the revitalized TV franchise, as Trek boss Kurtzman recently said that Discovery has "years and years left," especially considering that its third just hopped through time. Lots left to tell - and Kurtzman also mentioned that Trek shows have a "long history of going for seven seasons minimum." Fans might want to get comfy on that couch.

Discovery also stars Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, and Wilson Cruz.

Star Trek: Discovery's third season just premiered on Oct. 15, with the next season set to enter into production on Nov. 2.