Star Trek: Discovery's Section 31 is revealed with this behind-the-scenes look.

Eventually, every property must experience the “dark and gritty” at some point during its life cycle. For DC, it was Batman v. Superman. For Marvel, it was the Netflix TV shows (RIP). Now it’s the final frontier’s turn. This season of Stark Trek: Discovery delves into the world of Section 31.

Section 31 is a clandestine group that works separately from Starfleet. If Starfleet was the Justice League, then Section 31 is the Suicide Squad. They do whatever it takes to protect the universe. If they can do it without breaking the rules, that's great. Should they need to go against Starfleet regulations, that’s excellent too. Check out the video below from Star Trek’s YouTube page for a behind-the-scenes look at Section 31.

The “dark and gritty” has been embraced by Section 31 both on and off the screen from the looks of it. Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou) has the same smile on her face when talking about Section 31 off the screen and portraying her character on screen.

While Star Trek has primarily about bringing peace to the universe in the most diplomatic ways possible, it’s “fascinating” to see a part of this world where “do the ends justify the means” is always in question.

Star Trek: Discovery season 2 is currently airing on CBS All Access.

