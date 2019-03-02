Latest Stories

Section 31
Tag: TV
Star Trek: Discovery's Section 31 is revealed with this behind-the-scenes look.
moogega cooper
Tag: Fangrrls
NASA/JPL's Moogega Stricker on the Mars 2020 mission and girls in STEM
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet
ICYMI: The top 10 posts on FANGRRLS 03/02
Zhores Alferov
Tag: Science
Zhores Alferov, Nobel-winning Soviet physicist whose work led to DVDs and cellphones, dead at 88
Section 31

Star Trek: Discovery's Section 31 is revealed with this behind-the-scenes look.

Contributed by
Si72Df9C_400x400
Donnie Lederer
Mar 2, 2019

Eventually, every property must experience the “dark and gritty” at some point during its life cycle. For DC, it was Batman v. Superman. For Marvel, it was the Netflix TV shows (RIP). Now it’s the final frontier’s turn. This season of Stark Trek: Discovery delves into the world of Section 31. 

Section 31 is a clandestine group that works separately from Starfleet. If Starfleet was the Justice League, then Section 31 is the Suicide Squad. They do whatever it takes to protect the universe. If they can do it without breaking the rules, that's great. Should they need to go against Starfleet regulations, that’s excellent too. Check out the video below from Star Trek’s YouTube page for a behind-the-scenes look at Section 31.

The “dark and gritty” has been embraced by Section 31 both on and off the screen from the looks of it. Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou) has the same smile on her face when talking about Section 31 off the screen and portraying her character on screen.
While Star Trek has primarily about bringing peace to the universe in the most diplomatic ways possible, it’s “fascinating” to see a part of this world where “do the ends justify the means” is always in question.

Star Trek: Discovery season 2 is currently airing on CBS All Access.


 

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Star Trek: Discovery
Tag: Section 31
Tag: michelle yeoh

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Star Trek: Discovery
Tag: CBS All Access
DiscoTillyandMay
Star Trek: Discovery warps into horror, and may find more than just Spock in new episode
Brian Silliman
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Star Trek: Discovery
Tag: Trailers
LRellandTyler
Star Trek: Discovery bringing back Georgiou and Klingon hair
Brian Silliman
Jan 29, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2
Tag: Star Trek: Discovery
Tag: michelle yeoh
Michelle Yeoh Star Trek CBS
What the details about Michelle Yeoh’s Star Trek Section 31 spinoff show tell us already
Ryan Britt
Jan 15, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 7
Tag: michelle yeoh
Tag: Star Trek: Discovery
michelle yeoh star trek discovery
Michelle Yeoh's Captain Georgiou from Star Trek: Discovery getting her own spinoff series
Josh Weiss
Jan 14, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 9