Star Trek fans join to fight injustice under the banner 'Trekkies Together'

From the very beginning, Star Trek has held a firm belief, represented by the symbol representing IDIC: infinite diversity in infinite combinations. Creator Gene Roddenberry has been quoted as saying, “Until we can value the diversity here on Earth, then we don’t deserve to go into outer space and encounter the infinite diversity out there.”

In an effort to get closer to the unified future envisioned in all of the various Star Trek series, Trek fans, podcasts, and websites are banding together to donate to organizations that can help under the banner of "Trekkies Together."

It began with donations to the ACLU from TrekMovie.com and has now expanded to include work already being done by the entire Trek community of websites and podcasts around the franchise, including Women at Warp, TrekCore, Memory Alpha, TrekNews.net, and many more. Donations are now being made from these various groups to Black Lives Matter and a host of other organizations.

Moderators from the Star Trek Reddit forum were already donating $47.00 at a time, and then the head of TrekMovie.com, Anthony Pascale, became aware of it. He reached out to Larry Nemecek (noted Trek author and archivist), John Champion (of Mission Log: A Roddenberry Star Trek Podcast), TrekCore, and multiple other fan cornerstones in an effort to accomplish the same mission, and donate to mutiple different organizations. As said above, the hashtag being used to unite them all is #TrekkiesTogether.

As Pascale said to SYFY WIRE: “Hopefully it helps. It’s a drop in the ocean, but it’s something.” He added, “We all believe in Gene Roddenberry’s vision, we all love Star Trek. Fighting injustice, fighting racism, that’s just part of the core of Star Trek. I think most Trek fans agree with that, with that vision.”

He was also very clear that this grouping is not the only place where Trek fans are resisting the current state of affairs in the country. As he says, “...a lot of fans are doing what they can, they’re protesting, they are donating, they are volunteering, they are doing things in their own way. Star Trek fans don’t need to be led, they are already the kind of people that believe in this.”

Those behind SYFY WIRE’s own Star Trek YouTube series, Warp Factor, are among those who believe in it. Warp Factor joins with #TrekkiesTogether and has donated in support of the mother and children of David McAtee, who was killed during a recent protest.