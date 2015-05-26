Latest Stories

Hellboy reboot David Harbour
Tag: Movies
Hellboy's second trailer debuts during the witching hour
The Evil Dead Official Poster 1981
Tag: Movies
Anchor Bay cult-film champion Jay Douglas dead at age 65
SpiderverseDance
Tag: Movies
Fresh off Oscar win, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse releases first 9 minutes free
georgiou-and-burnham
Tag: Fangrrls
In 'Light and Shadows,' Star Trek: Discovery’s search for Spock continues
Riker_Smiling-3.jpg

Star Trek: The Next Generation's William T. Riker gets his own hilarious spinoff

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Nathalie Caron
May 26, 2015

If you’ve always wanted a glorious spinoff dedicated to Star Trek: The Next Generation’s William T. Riker (Jonathan Frakes), then you’re in luck. If you never wanted one, well, there it is anyway.

Jan van den Hemel — who’s worked with fellow video editor Andrew Hussie and was responsible for dozens of funny Star Trek: TNG edits back in the late 2000s — has gone out of "retirement" after five years to give us the Riker pilot episode we never knew we wanted; and, lucky for us, more are coming!

The short pilot is made up of Next Gen scenes edited together to perfection. I was laughing out loud beholding the birth of Riker’s offspring (yep, you read that right). Eh, we all knew it was only a matter of time before one of those lucky alien ladies Capt. Picard's Number One has seduced over the course of the series gave him a little Riker. The whole thing verges on the absurd, but it’s all in hilarious, goofy fun. Prepare to be amazed, and perhaps even a little bit traumatized:

(via The Verge)

Tag: Star Trek: The Next Generation
Tag: Star Trek

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Star Trek
Tag: Jean-Luc Picard
Picard Star Trek via official site 2019
Picard to have ‘radically altered’ life in upcoming Star Trek series
Benjamin Bullard
Jan 8, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 53
Tag: Star Trek
Tag: Star Trek: The Next Generation
ST TNG Borg
Canadian Trek fan sues for right to keep Borg-themed vanity license plate
James Comtois
Jan 7, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2
Tag: Star Trek: The Next Generation
Tag: Star Trek: Insurrection
star trek insurrection
WATCH: Everything you didn't know about Star Trek: Insurrection
Dany Roth
Dec 11, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 6
Tag: picard
Tag: Star Trek
picard happy first contact
Kurtzman explains how Picard's show is a blend of 'Discovery' and 'The Next Generation'
Matthew Jackson
Dec 10, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 6