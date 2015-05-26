Star Trek: The Next Generation's William T. Riker gets his own hilarious spinoff

If you’ve always wanted a glorious spinoff dedicated to Star Trek: The Next Generation’s William T. Riker (Jonathan Frakes), then you’re in luck. If you never wanted one, well, there it is anyway.

Jan van den Hemel — who’s worked with fellow video editor Andrew Hussie and was responsible for dozens of funny Star Trek: TNG edits back in the late 2000s — has gone out of "retirement" after five years to give us the Riker pilot episode we never knew we wanted; and, lucky for us, more are coming!

The short pilot is made up of Next Gen scenes edited together to perfection. I was laughing out loud beholding the birth of Riker’s offspring (yep, you read that right). Eh, we all knew it was only a matter of time before one of those lucky alien ladies Capt. Picard's Number One has seduced over the course of the series gave him a little Riker. The whole thing verges on the absurd, but it’s all in hilarious, goofy fun. Prepare to be amazed, and perhaps even a little bit traumatized:

(via The Verge)