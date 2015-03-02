Star Trek Online constructing in-game memorial to the late Leonard Nimoy

As news spread of Leonard Nimoy’s passing late last week, more than 1,000 players in the Star Trek Online MMORPG videogame made the trek to the in-game version of Vulcan to pay their respects. Now Spock’s fictional home world will be getting a permanent tribute to Nimoy.

The developers behind the online game have unveiled plans to add an official in-game memorial to Nimoy and Spock within the game. It’s a fitting tribute, and is likely just one of the many (many) tributes we’ll see to Nimoy in the coming weeks and months. The memorial will be rolled out in the regularly scheduled update set to go live March 5.

Here’s the statement the game’s executive producer Steve Ricossa offered via the online forum:

I want to once again express my heartfelt condolences to the friends, family, and fans of Leonard Nimoy. Everyone at Cryptic Studios was saddened to hear of his passing and we want to make sure we never forget the cultural impact of the man or the character he played. To that end, the Star Trek Online team will implement a standing in-game memorial to Spock and Leonard Nimoy this Thursday March 5th with our regular weekly maintenance. In this way, we hope to keep his memory as alive in our game as he is in all of our hearts. LLAP

We can’t wait to see what the developers roll out to honor Nimoy. The ways we grieve continue to evolve and change, and you'd have to think Nimoy would be pleased with this sci-fi-esque memorial in a virtual world.

If you’re a Star Trek Online player, be sure to check it out.

(Via Polygon)