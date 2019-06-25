Gaming: Star Trek: Online explores Rise of Discovery; Hitman 2 heads to NYC; more

Star Trek: Online is going boldly into its past with the Rise of Discovery.

The MMORPG, which is available to play now, will set the stage for the events that unfold over the first season of Star Trek: Discovery. The story will follow the adventures of Gabriel Lorca and Ellen Landry, who are voiced by their on-screen counterparts, Jason Isaacs and Rekha Sharma, respectively.

Players will be beamed onto the U.S.S. Burca, just months after the Battle at the Binary Stars. After an attack from the Klingons, Lorca crash-lands on the ice moon of Priors World, with Commander Landry and her remaining crew in charge of finding him.

You can check out the launch trailer here:

Video of Star Trek Online: Rise of Discovery - Launch Trailer | PS4

The game will feature two playable episodes, "The Plausibility of the Possible" and "Impossibility of Reason," as well as new characters and new reputation rewards to earn.

The game is free-to-play, and you can do so right now on X-Box, PlayStation, and PC.

Next up, Agent 47 is taking a bite out of the Big Apple.

In honor of the first expansion pack for Hitman 2, the bald super-assassin is headed to New York City, according to Polygon. There's a new story mission, "The Bank," as well as new challenges to unlock tools and other various achievements. This includes a brand new outfit and the Bartoli 12G shotgun, both of which can be used in other locales in the game.

Video of HITMAN 2 - Official New York Location Trailer

Of course, there's always Contract Mode, which lets you create unique, New York-based challenges for other players to attempt. And lest we forget, all the absurd assassinations sprinkled throughout.

You can pick up the expansion pack for $39.99, available on all major platforms. If you slept on Hitman 2 when it launched late last year, there's also the Gold Edition of Hitman 2, which comes with the full game and the expansion pack for $99.99, starting today.

Finally, the beloved anime One Punch Man will be getting a video game adaptation.

Bandai Namco announced that the game, titled One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows, will be a 3-on-3 fighter that features the show's original voice cast, via CBR. They also released a teaser to help get everyone hyped, which... mission accomplished.

Video of ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS - Announcement Trailer | PS4, X1, PC

Along with Saitama, better known as One Punch Man, the teaser features Genos, Hellish Blizzard, Speed-o-Sound Sonic, and Mumen Rider.

"One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows is the perfect game for One Punch Man fans and those who are ready to jump into the One-Punch universe," read a statement from Bandai Associate Brand Manager Abelina Villegas. "Players can really immerse themselves in the One Punch Man world and form their own teams, develop their skills and fight to see who is the strongest of them all!"

For the uninitiated, One Punch Man takes place in a world overflowing with superheroes fighting a never-ending battle against monsters. Saitama, the story's main character, can defeat his opponents with a single punch, as his moniker would suggest. Going out on a limb here to say his abilities might be dialed down a bit in the game to help level the playing field.

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows will be released on all major consoles, but when is anybody's guess at this point.