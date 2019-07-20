Star Trek: Picard's stunning Comic-Con trailer brings back the captain we remember

We expected to learn more about Star Trek: Picard during the massive Trek panel at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday, and what we ended up learning should thrill Trek fans everywhere. The new CBS All Access series will not only feature the return of Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, but will also deliver the return of Brent Spiner as Data, Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, Jonathan Frakes as William Riker, and Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi. It's a massive classic Trek reunion, but it's also aiming to tell its own story full of new characters and new challenges for Picard, and the dazzling Comic-Con trailer boldly goes into those challenges while still keeping many of the show's secrets.

It's been nearly two decades since his dear friend Data sacrificed himself to save Picard, and Jean-Luc is restless. He's doing his best to be content with life on Earth, tending to his vines and making his wine with his trusty dog Number One by his side, but he just can't stop looking to the stars. He gets an excuse to look at them more when a mysterious young woman (Isa Briones) shows up at his door, insisting that he's the person who can keep her safe. Picard's suspicions about who the woman is leads him to take on a new mission with a new crew and a few old friends. Check out the emotional new trailer.

Video of Star Trek: Picard | SDCC Trailer - Sir Patrick Stewart Returns

So, who is Briones' character, who's mysteriously dubbed "The Destroyer" in the trailer? Is she a remnant of the Borg, as hinted by the ruins of a Borg cube? Is she some kind of hybrid, a generation beyond Seven of Nine? Is she something else entirely? And why has Jean-Luc chosen now to rebuild Data? And where do Riker and Troi fit into all this? When will we see them? All of these things will remain mysteries for now, but we won't have to wait long to learn more. Star Trek: Picard will debut early next year on CBS All Access.

Click here for SYFY WIRE's full coverage of San Diego Comic-Con 2019, including up-to-the-minute news, exclusive interviews, and videos.