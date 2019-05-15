WIRE Buzz: Star Trek: Picard officially titled; Miracle Workers medievally renewed for Season 2

The next Star Trek live-action series has officially been given a title.

Today at a CBS upfront presentation for advertisers, it was revealed that the new series will be named Star Trek: Picard. The show picks up on the life of former Starfleet Captain Jean-Luc Picard years after re-entering civilian life. Of course, Sir Patrick Stewart will be reprising the role he made famous.

The title isn't exactly surprising, but CBS made it official today. They also showed off Star Trek: Picard's logo, which made its way onto Twitter earlier this evening, courtesy of the official Star Trek account.

The upfront presentation included a snippet of footage, which didn't seem to give much away in terms of plot. According to ComicBook, it showed an out-of-uniform Picard who isn't recognized by a younger Starfleet officer, suggesting that the former captain of the Enterprise has been out of the game for some time. Which would make sense, as Picard hasn't been seen in action since 2002's Star Trek: Nemesis.

In addition to Nemesis, Stewart played the character on seven seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation, from 1987 to 1994, as well as in three additional Trek feature films.

Star Trek: Picard will stream exclusively on CBS All Access in the U.S., and on Amazon Prime in 200 countries across the globe.

(via Star Trek, Twitter)

Next up, Miracle Workers has been given a second season that will literally go medieval on its audience.

The TBS sitcom stars Harry Potter's Daniel Radcliffe as Craig, a low-level angel, and Steve Buscemi as a burnt-out God. In the first season, Craig tried to talk God out of wiping humanity out of existence. In Season 2, the show will be set in the dark Dark Ages, focusing on a group of villagers as they try to stay positive in, well, the Dark Ages.

"This is one of the reasons we hired such a versatile cast who have so many different moves and so many different strengths," said series creator Simon Rich. "We are trying to do this sort of repertory company where people can play wildly different characters."

At this time, no official premiere date has been set for Season 2.

(via Entertainment Weekly)

Finally, CBS has revealed a longer look at Evil, the network's upcoming procedural takes a look at the origins of evil, weighing both the scientific and religious possibilities.

Video of First Look At Evil On CBS

The series stars Westworld's Katja Herbers as a skeptical psychologist who teams up with a priest-in-training, played by former Luke Cage star Mike Colter, to wade through the Catholic Church's backlog of unexplained phenomena.

While the first teaser set up a tense, supernatural atmosphere, the second wades into the story a bit more, as well as sets up the ideological differences between its two main characters.

Evil was created by Rob and Michelle King — the husband-wife duo behind both The Good Wife and its current spinoff, The Good Fight — who will write the series as well as executive-produce. Co-starring alongside Herbers and Colter are Lost's Michael Emerson, A Series of Unfortunate Events' Aasif Mandvi, and Brooklyn Shuck of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child fame.

Evil will premiere sometime this fall on CBS.

(via Deadline)