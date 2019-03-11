The Picard series could put a dark twist on the classic Star Trek ensemble

If rumors are to be believed, the new Captain Picard Star Trek series won't just be about Jean-Luc Picard. Following the official casting announcement of Santiago Cabrera and Michelle Hurd as series regulars, a rumored break down of character descriptions emerged via The Hashtag Show last week. These descriptions are 100 percent unconfirmed and unofficial, but combined with the very official CBS casting announcement, this all leads to one conclusion: This show will follow in the Trek tradition by having an ensemble of characters, boldly doing... something. But what?

Based on what we know about the show, it seems like Picard's new crew will be closer to a group of criminals than Starfleet officers.

**Speculative spoilers and rumors about the Picard series follow.**

At this point, there are almost no officially revealed plot details about the Picard show. Here's what we know for sure:

First, the show will be set either in 2389 or 2399, roughly 30 years after the events of Star Trek: Nemesis. Producer Alex Kurtzman has also said that Picard's life has been "radically altered" by the fact that the planet Romulus was destroyed by a giant supernova, as depicted in the 2009 Star Trek reboot film. In Star Trek: The Next Generation — and in the film Nemesis — Picard was fairly invested in the Federation making peace with the Romulans, which was also connected to his partnership with Spock in the famous two-part episode "Unification."

The point is, all of the political stuff with the Romulan Empire being destroyed by a giant catastrophe creates a compelling context for the Picard series, and it could suggest that Picard's new "crew" aren't members of Starfleet. If the Federation is implicated in Romulus' destruction (everything that happens in the 2009 movie suggests this is the case) then it's possible that whatever Picard is doing is in a non-official capacity.

This leads us to the rumored character descriptions. According to The Hashtag Show, here's what they are. (Again all of this is unconfirmed.)

Lawrence is a handsome man in his 30s of any ethnicity, who has a dodgy moral compass. He's the pilot of the ship Picard takes on his mission. Being a capable (and enthusiastic) thief, his loyalties are questionable.

Alana is a female in her mid-40s to mid-50s and is of any ethnicity. She's a brilliant analyst and has a great memory despite abusing drugs and alcohol. Often times she gets irritated with her own vulnerability and is certain of herself, even when she's wrong. A former intelligence officer, she sees conspiracies everywhere.

Starton a male of any ethnicity in his early 30s. He specializes in positronic brains and is terrified of space. He's charming in a self-deprecating way and is excited about the research opportunities on Picard's mission.

Dr. Smith is a male in his 30s or 40s of any ethnicity. He's described as a hologram who helps the crew through emergencies encompassing engineering, tactical, science investigation, and medical issues. He was programmed to learn but not become too self-aware. He's calm, efficient, and empathic.

Connie is a female who is also in her early 30s. She's African-American and has a quick temper, but is also quick to forgive. In addition to dealing with the loss of her husband, she is also avoiding a death sentence on her home planet. She's a mercenary pilot who uses her ship to transport people to and from an artifact of some kind.

K'Bar: A 17-year-old Romulan and the only child of what's a mainly female Spiritual Order. A martial artist and considered a lethal weapon, he's prone to mood swings and is committed to living in the moment with as much transparency as possible. He takes his devotion to Picard and his mission extremely seriously.

Okay, so one person is a thief. Another is described as a "mercenary." The teenage Romulan is a "lethal weapon." Picard's crew is clearly not exploring strange new worlds in the name of peace. If all these character descriptions are to be believed, Picard's crew is closer to a team of Star Wars smugglers than it is a team of Star Trek idealists. Which, is not only interesting but totally in line with Picard's canonical experience.

Picard goes rogue in 'Gambit' (CBS)

In The Next Generation two-part episode "Gambit," Picard briefly goes undercover and acts as a criminal in order to track down an ancient Vulcan artifact, which, ironically or not, the Romulans try to steal. In "Chain of Command," Picard pretends to give up command of the Enterprise, forms a crack commando team consisting of Crusher and Worf, and tries to steal some secret Cardassian codes. Finally, in The Next Generation, the most serious romantic relationship Picard has is with Vash, a woman who steals ancient archeological artifacts and sells them to the highest bidder, making her a kind of Indiana Jones figure with no moral compass.

So, if Picard is going off the grid, and putting together a team of effective — and ethically questionable — people, this all means that this Star Trek series will, in fact, have an honest-to-goodness crew. But, this crew will be unlike any crew the show has ever seen before. If any aspect of these character descriptions turns out to be correct, the Picard show could be the first version of the Trek franchise to totally get rid of the militaristic feeling of the previous shows.

Because if everyone here is just a privateer, hired by Picard to do a job, the chances of all of them calling him "sir" just got a lot smaller. Or, to put it another way, if Picard tells one of these mercenaries to "make it so," will they look at him like he's crazy?

The untitled Picard series debuts sometime late in 2019 on CBS All Access.