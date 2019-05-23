Twitter wants a bottle of that wine in wake of first Star Trek: Picard trailer

The first teaser trailer for CBS All Access's Picard spinoff series dropped this afternoon, and the excitement over Jean-Luc's long-awaited return is palpable. That's because Sir Patrick Stewart is reprising his role as the iconic Starfleet captain he played for seven seasons and four films across Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Executive produced by Discovery's Alex Kurtzman, the upcoming show will co-star Santiago Cabrera (Big Little Lies), Harry Treadaway (Penny Dreaful), Alison Pill (Scott Pilgrim), Michelle Hurd (Ash Vs. Evil Dead), Evan Evagora (Fantasy Island), and Isa Briones (American Crime Story).

Trekkies from across the World Wide Web voiced their jubilation and anticipation over the first footage's debut on Twitter. Some have already started cracking jokes about Picard's new vocation as a vintner and asking for a bottle of his wine. Check out some of the best reactions to the first trailer on social media below:

There's no word on when the series might premiere on CBS All Access just yet. Nevertheless, it is expected to arrive sometime later this year with Season 1 consisting of 10 episodes. Akiva Goldsman, Heather Kadin, Michael Chabon, James Duff, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth are also attached as executive producers.

Hanelle M. Culpeppe, a veteran television director of shows like The Flash, Supergirl, Lucifer, Grimm, Gotham, and Star Trek: Discovery is helming the pilot episode.