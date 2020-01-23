Twitter reacts to the premiere of Star Trek: Picard

After waiting for nearly two decades, Jen-Luc Picard is finally back in our lives! The CBS All Access series Star Trek: Picard premiered today with its first episode "Remembrance" and Twitter has been buzzing with fan reactions as far as the eye can see.

Sir Patrick Stewart's return as the iconic Jean-Luc Picard has been a moment many years in the making. The series takes a markedly different approach to what fans of Star Trek: The Next Generation may be used to seeing the beloved Captain (now Admiral) Picard. Instead of the self-assured, morally resolute man who can steer any ship, we see a very different man. Picard, now 92, is faced with difficult choices, both present and past, that he must now contend with.

Spoilers ahead for Star Trek: Picard, Season 1, Episode 1: "Remembrance."

For fans who have been waiting for actual decades for this moment, it was an emotional experience to see Jean-Luc on screen again.

The 2002 Star Trek film Nemesis often invokes strong feelings in even the most mild-mannered Trek fan, with some feeling as if it did not give the crew of the Enterprise a proper send-off. It looks like the first episode has, for at least some fans, corrected this.

The first episode (you can read our recap here) isn't trying to be TNG and that's probably why it's striking the right chord with so many fans.

In the opening scene of the new series, Picard dreams of Lt. Commander Data. Later Picard can be seen telling his Romulan housekeepers that "the dreams are lovely... it's the waking up I'm beginning to resent."

The appearance of the usually aggressive Romulan species left some fans a little skeptical, or at the very least, with some questions!

The entire episode is packed and essentially serves as one massive gut punch. Not to mention the biggest twist of the episode. Just when we begin to get comfortable with newcomer Daj Asher (Isa Briones), she is killed by a Romulan bomb. The reveal that Asher, who is an android in the same make of Data, and that she's not the only one left fans and Picard reeling.

Needless to say, we're all eagerly awaiting the next episode of Star Trek: Picard to stream on CBS All Access.