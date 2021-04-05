Star Trek: Prodigy series teases first CG-animated look at Kate Mulgrew’s Captain Janeway

Captain Kathryn Janeway is coming back, only this time as a cartoon hologram. After all, the hapless young aliens at the center of the upcoming Star Trek: Prodigy animated series need a tutor — and Janeway, voiced once again by original Star Trek: Voyager actor Kate Mulgrew, definitely knows a thing or two about how to run a ship.

Paramount+ showed off a first-look image of Captain Janeway in her animated form as part of today’s First Contact Day streaming celebration of the wider Star Trek universe. With Mulgrew returning to voice the live-action character she played for seven seasons on Voyager, Prodigy will be aiming Star Trek at a younger audience while following the adventures of “a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search for a better future,” according to the show's official description.

There's definitely a spot-on resemblance to the Captain Janeway whom fans know and love from her Star Trek stint in the late-1990s and early 2000s:

Credit: Nickelodeon/Paramount+

A coproduction of CBS’ Eye Animation Productions (CBS Studios’ new animation arm) and Nickelodeon Animation Studio, Star Trek: Prodigy is all about engaging young people with a plucky cast who’s ready to learn as they encounter and solve new challenges.

“These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered — a first in the history of the Star Trek franchise — but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents,” teases the network. Janeway will be there to make sure things stay on course as the Prodigy’s “built-in emergency training hologram,” with Paramount+ also revealing today that Star Trek: Prodigy will be set in the Delta Quadrant and will take place in the year 2383 — “after the events of Star Trek: Voyager.”

Developed by the Emmy-winning duo of Kevin and Dan Hageman (Trollhunters, Ninjago), Star Trek: Prodigy is directed by Ben Hibon, with the Hagemans serving as showrunners and co-executive producers. Watch for the new CG-animated series to debut exclusively on Paramount+ later this year.