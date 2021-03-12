Star Trek: Strange New World kicks off production with first look video, 5 new crew members

All systems are a go on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds as the latest live action series in the Star Trek franchise fires up and heads into production at Paramount+.

The news was announced in a video starring series stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck as well as their five new castmates: Babs Olusanmokun (Black Mirror), Christina Chong (Doctor Who), Celia Rose Gooding, Jess Bush (Playing for Keeps), and Melissa Navia (New Amsterdam).

The video (below) kicks off with a familiar refrain as each actor recites a part of the iconic introductory speech that began every episode of the original Star Trek series, before Peck confirms that production is "officially underway," with Mount adding a little later: "We've started. We're in Toronto. We're in production."

Video of Strange New Worlds | Start Of Production | Paramount+

Strange New Worlds will focus on the adventures of Captain Pike (Mount), his second in command Number One (Romijn) and science officer Spock (Peck) as they travel aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise in the decade before the events of The Original Series, in the era before James T. Kirk served as captain at the helm. The trio will be reprising roles they'd all played during the second season of Star Trek: Discovery, as the show returns to the franchise's roots with episodic adventures that see them visit strange new worlds new and unfamiliar planets, with longer emotional arcs for the characters that stretch across the season.

Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers will be serving as co-showrunners on the series, as well as co-executive producing it along with Jenny Lumet.

Strange New Worlds joins an already robust line up of Trek shows including Discovery and Picard, as well as animated series Lower Decks and Prodigy.

No release date has been set for the series, but it will stream on Paramount+.